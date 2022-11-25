Read full article on original website
Strictly Come Dancing Week 10 Discussion Thread - Sat 26 Nov @ 7.15pm & Sun 27 Nov @ 6pm
I'm looking forward to tonight. The competition always gets more serious after Blackpool, and this week almost feels like the beginning of the end. I'm hoping for a good show on my birthday weekend, and really hope Hamza (my fave) doesn't go home on my birthday tomorrow! (Yes I know that it's recorded tonight, and I will probably look at the spoiler, especially if I am worried about him).
What do you miss about some of the earlier series of Strictly?
Place just for people to vent about what they miss from previous series- whether it be major or minor; whether it be as far back as Series 1 or even as recently as last year. This isn’t a ‘bring back (insert thing here)’ post but more a post to reminisce.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Drag Race and Taskmaster stars team up for Channel 4's Prince Andrew: The Musical
An all-star cast has assembled to create Prince Andrew: The Musical for Channel 4. The production has revealed a roster of recognisable comic faces who will perform together in the satirical show about Prince Andrew's life as part of C4's Truth or Dare season, celebrating its 40 years of broadcasting.
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
I'm A Celebrity: South Africa?
At the end of last night's episode, ITV has said that it's back next year in 2023 - so, is it going to be in South Africa next? or is it a spin-off? I am confused. At the end of last night's episode, ITV has said that it's back next year in 2023 - so, is it going to be in South Africa next? or is it a spin-off? I am confused.
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives fraud warning in tragic baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on ITVX. These episodes have not yet aired on TV, so this article contains storyline details that some viewers may wish to avoid. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives a concerning warning tonight (November 28) as she...
Wednesday's Luis Guzmán talks on-screen chemistry with Catherine Zeta-Jones
Wednesday star Luis Guzmán has talked about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor, who plays Gomez in the spinoff to The Addams Family, praised the Morticia actress when speaking exclusively with Digital Spy. "It was great. I thought we had a really good bond with each...
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 21: Celebrity Cyclone/Vote off #8 - November 26 - 9.15pm - ITV1
Final weekend of this series, and it's the highlight of the series tonight (even though it's totally unfailable), time for Celebrity Cyclone. No real surprise with Seann going, leaving Jill, Owen, Mike and Hancock as the final 4 who will be participating in Cyclone. If there is a tease about...
It's been a decent series: a matt finish would put the gloss on it.
One of the problems with the fact that these days we know weeks beforehand who is going in is that it allows more time to review the list and think "most of these are scraping the bottom of the barrel". I must admit that I felt that way about this year's crop: they seemed to have blown the whole budget on Boy George and Mike Tindall. Then, a few days before it started came the game-changing announcement that Matt Hancock MP would be joining as a late entrant.
How times change with the scoring.
I remember years ago getting a 10 was a big deal and us viewers would be agreeing that it was deserved. Remember Kelly Brooke and Brendan's American smooth getting penalised for doing 4 lifts instead of the 3 and an over excited Bruno giving them a 10 anyway as he couldn't help it and the horror of Len, Arlene and Craig at him for giving the 10 😂
ITV are Self Promotion clips classed as Adverts
Been watching emmerdale, and there hasnt been a proper advert throught the show, just plenty of Self Promotion, GMB Clip, Georgia and Tommy and Fing Su and Davide, having there promotion clips on every ad break, plus the video, where the young girl is suffering from mental health. It's exactly...
Emmerdale - New Dingle to join the show
Https://eastieoaks.com/2022/11/26/a-secret-brother-for-cain-dingle-as-waterloo-roads-will-ash-joins-emmerdale-as-caleb-miligan/. No idea if this is Faith or Zak's kid. I assume it's not Zak's because then the article would mention Sam and Belle surely. This storyline doesn't seem to involve them. It seems to involve Chas so I assume it's from Faith. But why would Faith not confess to Chas when she was dying?
Finding Content on ITVX
Can anyone explain how to find ALL of the content on ITVX please?. For example, if you go to the search function and type in the word 'Rising', Rising Damp will appear. The very first episode is only available to Premium customers, but all of the other episodes can be viewed by everyone. However, if I browse under the Comedy category, or the AD category, the tv series is nowhere to be seen. The film version appears in the Films category (obviously) and the AD category.
ITV X question
Simple one really, will ITV2-4 HD linear channels be available on ITV X ? particular interest with the British Touring Cars Championship on ITV4 HD in 2023. All their linear channels are on ITVX along with a bunch of exclusive genre specific channels exclusive to ITVX for free. For example...
2022 Christmas Film Challenge 🎄🎅☃️
With the official start of Advent it's the beginning of another Christmas film challenge!. A lonely boy is befriended by an elf seeking to revive the festive spirit that powers the city of Northpole while his journalist mother investigates suspected corruption in their new home town. Dull Hallmark Christmas TV movie has disappointingly little fantasy element despite cameos by husband and wife Robert Wagner and Jill St. John as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Quarter-Final (Musicals Week) Dances
Ellie T & Johannes - Foxtrot, Waltz / Salsa, Samba / Argentine Tango. Fleur & Vito - Foxtrot, Quickstep, Tango / Charleston, Paso Doble. Hamza & Jowita - Viennese Waltz, Waltz / Charleston, Paso Doble, Samba. Helen & Gorka - Tango, Waltz / Rumba / Argentine Tango, Couple's Choice. Kym...
Corrie Discussion Sunday November 27th 7-8pm : Torn Between Two Lovers
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to a Sunday night episode. Heads up, Corrie is on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday this coming week, on Monday it's not on until 9.15pm, other days 8pm as usual. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Nick and Leanne accompany Sam to the prison....
Sky Sports to film in dressing rooms and interview football coaches during matches
Not sure if this is the right section for it since it mentions football but is also to do with a TV channel (Sky Sports obviously), but the Daily Mail are reporting it. It will come into effect from next Sunday when Wycombe take on Portsmouth in League 1. What does everyone think?
Inside Man star Stanley Tucci explains why he's against method acting
Stanley Tucci has opened up about the controversial process of method acting, and he's dead against it. Method acting isn't limited to, but often refers to, when actors lose or gain extreme amounts of weight or remain in character after characters stop rolling. Criticisms of the process note the mental and physical health issues it can cause.
