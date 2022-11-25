Read full article on original website
Related
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A bit of trash talk meant to inspire Canada instead motivated Croatia. Canada coach John Herdman had tried to boost his team following a loss to Belgium to open the team’s first World Cup appearance in 36 years — using colorful language that Croatia took exception to. The 2018 runners-up responded on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the Canadians, who were eliminated after two matches in Qatar. “I have to say thank you to the head coach of Canada for the motivation,” said Andrej Kramaric, who scored two goals on Sunday.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Canelo Alvarez calls out Lionel Messi over locker room celebration after win vs. Mexico
Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez was not happy with Lionel Messi after a locker room video appeared to show the Argentina team captain dancing and kicking a Mexican jersey on the floor while his team celebrated their World Cup win on Saturday. While there's no evidence Messi kicked the jersey on...
Breaking: Liverpool To Hold Talks With PSVs Cody Gakpo Immediately After The World Cup
According to a report out of Holland today, Liverpool and FSG plan to hold talks with Dutch forward Cody Gakpo's representatives once his involvement in the World Cup is over.
Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect
Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.
BBC
Equatorial Guinea: World's longest-serving president to continue 43-year-rule
The world's longest-serving president has won re-election in Equatorial Guinea to continue presiding over his authoritarian regime. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, 80, secured almost 95% of votes, officials announced six days after the vote. "The results prove us right again," Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the president's son, said. "We...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker
Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: What's going on with Belgium?
On the heels of an uninspiring performance against Canada, Belgium once again looked lifeless against Morocco, only this time it came with a price, as the Red Devils fell to the Moroccans 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday. FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and...
U.S. Soccer posts image altering Iranian flag ahead of crucial World Cup match
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly posted an image with an altered Iranian flag. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joins Errol Barnett and Lilia Luciano on the implications of the image ahead of a critical World Cup match.
SB Nation
Barcelona make their project pitch to highly coveted wunderkind Endrick
Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernández has confirmed that they are one of the teams chasing after highly coveted 16-year-old Endrick, currently at Palmeiras in Brazil but soon at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, collecting the main award. Of course, first he has to turn 18 and move...
BBC
Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup
Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
Australia's Test return to Perth likely to prove a tough sell
But there are more reasons at play than just the sentiment around former coach Justin Langer
BBC
Jeff Bezos: Does US-style philanthropy exist in UK?
Philanthropy, the ennobling pursuit of the rich and famous, is in the headlines. But what does philanthropy mean in 2022? And does it mean the same thing in the US as it does in the UK, asks Stephen Smith. The American bitcoin wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried was one of the leading...
Lack of support denting prospects for UK computer chip sector, say MPs
Call for semiconductor industry plan to be published urgently to help keep Britain in global supply chain
theScore
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime secured the winning point when he downed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Shapovalov opened the day by rolling past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4. Shapovalov...
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
BBC
Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter hits seven sixes in one over
Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
At home, and yet not quite - Cameron Green at the centre of unfamiliar homecoming
He has played just the lone first-class game at the Perth Stadium despite being from Western Australia
O’Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O’Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
Tories will not reach ‘embarrassingly poor’ nature targets by 2030, Labour says
Opposition to unveil plan to reverse biodiversity loss rather than simply halting it, which is government’s current target
Comments / 0