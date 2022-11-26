ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

St. Bonaventure beats Notre Dame at Gotham Classic

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Kyrell Luc scored 16 points, Chad Venning and Yann Farell posted double-doubles and St. Bonaventure led throughout in handing Notre Dame its first loss, 63-51, on Friday in the Gotham Classic.

Luc, who had six assists, shot only 4 of 13 but all four of his field goals were 3-pointers including a pair in the final five minutes that helped keep the Fighting Irish at bay. Venning had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Farell 11 points and 14 boards for the Bonnies (4-2), who won their third straight.

Winning against Notre Dame for the third time in history and first since Jan. 19, 1994 at the Reilly Center, Bona is now 10-7 against teams from power conferences over the past five seasons, and 3-1 against ACC opponents.

The Bonnies, having bounced back from losses against South Dakota State and in overtime at Canisius to beat Bowling Green and Southern Indiana in home games that were part of the Gotham Classic, host Middle Tennessee on Wednesday before playing Buffalo at Alumni Arena on Saturday.

Bona scored the first five points and led the entire first half after the Fighting Irish made only one of its first 12 shots and shot just 31% in the opening 20 minutes. The Bonnies came in hitting 36% of their 3-point tries but made 5 of 10 attempts in the first half in taking a 31-20 lead. They finished 10 of 24 from the arc with 13 assists on 22 field goals.

Nate Laszewski had 11 points and eight rebounds and Ven-Allen Lubin pulled down 13 boards to go with 10 points for the Irish. Notre Dame (5-1) came in with its five starters all averaging double figures but only Laszewski reached that level Friday as the Irish finished at 35% shooting, far below the 52% they had coming in. They were 2 of 17 from 3-point range.

Marcus Hammond, a graduate transfer from Niagara, has not played for Notre Dame yet this season due to a knee injury.

Notre Dame, which trailed by as many 13 points in the second half, cut the deficit to seven with two minutes to go after Lubin deflected a Bonnies inbounds pass and the ball swished through the net. Daryl Banks responded with a 3-pointer to put the Bonnies back up by 10 with a minute-and-a-half left.

