Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
We love this Corsair keyboard and it's only $45 on Black Friday — Don't let this great deal pass by
Black Friday is almost over, but we're not ready to give up on finding you great deals just yet. In this case, a keyboard that we personally loved is seeing a steep sale, bringing the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT to $45 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Our reviewer...
Best 65 inch TV Black Friday 2022 deals
The best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals are flooding in, and we've got our eyes set on the cheapest ones! Today, we're going to show you the most eye-catching deals from Samsung, LG and TCL across Amazon and Best Buy. -This Samsung 65-inch TV is only $547 at Amazon (opens...
HyperX desktop microphone is 25% off during Black Friday — Don't miss this great deal
Black Friday is here and we're ready to show you the goods. In this spotlight, we're taking a look at the HyperX QuadCast S, a beloved desktop microphone that will make you look and feel like a professional if you're a streamer or even just a gamer who wants to sound great. You can get your hands on the HyperX QuadCast S for $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
I love God of War Ragnarök, and you will too with this sneaky Black Friday deal
Black Friday 2022 deals are still rolling out, and while we've been hunting for the biggest price cuts, I've been making my way through the best game to play right now: God of War Ragnarök. Now, you can get it for less (opens in new tab). Not only is...
7 best extended Black Friday Beats headphone deals 2022
Extended BlacK Friday 2022 deals continue with huge discounts on Beats headphones. Retailers are known to offer the lowest prices of the year on Beats wireless headphones even after Black Friday. So if you're on the hunt for new earbuds or over ear headphones, you've come to the right place....
Cyber Monday Lego deals live: save on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, and more
Cyber Monday Lego deals are live, so we're rounding up the best offers here
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Maushold will mess you up
The games' cutest Pokemon can be utterly devastating
Save $700 on this powerful MSI Creator Z16 in this Cyber Monday Deal
The MSI Creator Z16 is a potent content creator mobile workstation that easily handles every photo and video editing task you throw at it. You can pick this powerful MSI Creator Z16 up during this Cyber Monday Deal for $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now and save $700.
This Portable Sippy Cup Catcher Eliminates Potential Messes & It's Only $11 for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We knew when having children that messes were inevitable. But thanks to TikTok, we realize that while they may be inevitable, we can find ways to make them less disastrous. This time, we’re loving this cup catcher that’ll eliminate messes our fussy kids might make while drinking. Back in March 2021, a TikTok account by the tag name of @cherishandfavor uploaded a video of an Amazon Must-Have that parents will love. In the video, she shows her followers this cup catcher...
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player enraged by “sick joke” after failed rare Blaze Paldean Tauros encounter
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player finally encountered the rare Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros while exploring, but the success was undermined by the unwanted reveal of a sneaky surprise. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have a big job when it comes to completing the Paldean Pokedex in Gen 9. With...
15-inch Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is $350 off in this Black Friday deal
Black Friday is here and none of us are prepared to face the endless barrage of good deals we can find. Gaming laptops are seeing steep discounts in particular, with the Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 now available for $1,649 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a whole $350...
Up to $250 off Secretlab gaming chairs in legendary Cyber Monday deal
Black Friday deals may have come and gone quickly, but no need to worry. Cyber Monday deals are happening now through November 28th. Some of these deals are so shocking, you may want to sit down... On Secretlab gaming chairs like the Editor's Choice Titan. They're comfortable, sturdy, and stylish...
Where to find Snorunt, Glalie, & Froslass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
While fragile, Ice-type Pokemon are valuable assets to any team—especially the diverging Snorunt family. Here’s everything players need to know about finding Snorunt, Glalie, and Froslass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Like other regions in Pokemon, Paldea has a massive area to the north called Glaseado Mountain where...
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Early Cyber Monday deal knocks $530 off this fully-loaded Lenovo Legion Slim 7 RTX 3060 gaming laptop
Cyber Monday 2022 is just about here and do you know what that means? That's right, only the best sales on top tech, gear, and more! And If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, my friend you've found the best of the best. In this limited-availability...
Save $20 off your first month of Philo in this phenomenal Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday deals have become synonymous with super scrumptious holiday goodies, and Philo joins the ranks of discounted streaming services you'll find on sale today. Featuring unfettered access to 60+ premium channels — MTV, Discovery, Food Network, Nickelodeon, AMC, Lifetime, Hallmark Channel, GAC Family, and much more — your family will never run out of on-demand TV shows, movies, and live sporting events in front of the 'ol yuletide log.
Battlefield 2042 falls to a measly $10 for Cyber Monday — it's never been cheaper
Battlefield 2042 for PS5 is just $10 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. It's this iconic first-person shooter game's lowest price to date. That's 50% off its previous $20 deal price and one of the best gaming deals we've seen all year. Battlefield 2042 for Xbox Series...
