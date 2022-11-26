Read full article on original website
Related
Major Samsung Galaxy S23 competitor with killer camera launching 1 December
The Xiaomi 13 range will be revealed on 1 December, complete with Leica-certified cameras
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E detailed with various MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets and 120 W charging for top model
Kacper Skrzypek has shared new details about the Redmi K60 series, one of two upcoming smartphone series that Xiaomi has in development. According to Skrzypek, Xiaomi has developed three Redmi K60 series models, with Xiaomi having already certified one model with the 3C in China earlier this month. Thought to be the Redmi K60, Skrzypek alleges that Xiaomi also plans to release the Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E, with the latter appearing to have no direct predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 Pro backed to beat Xiaomi 13 Pro in terms of periscope zoom lens performance
Both Xiaomi and OPPO may have underwhelmed some mobile photography fans by leaving advanced periscope zoom lenses out of their respective 12 and Find X5 flagship Android smartphone lines in 2022. However, both OEMs are apparently now ready to take up arms in this particular arena for their next-gen premium devices.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: New "Armor Case" leak purports to confirm ultra-thin bezels and updated chassis
Now that the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is out there, the next generation of Xiaomi flagship Android smartphones with the new platform are thought to follow. Based on the super-responsive precedent laid down by the OEM for their predecessors, they are projected to emerge in the form of vanilla and Pro versions of the "13 series" to start off with.
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
Digital Trends
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Black Friday has arrived and we’re excited to see some awesome Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. Whether you’re looking to buy the latest Apple iPad, checking out a Samsung Galaxy Tab, or thinking about something completely different, there are some fantastic Black Friday deals going on right now. With so many choices out there, we’re helping you out by picking out some of the best of the best. Read on while we take you through the highlights so you know exactly what you should buy and how much you can save.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Grab a former flagship foldable phone for less
The iconic folding tablet phone just dropped below £1,000
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
Samsung’s entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup plunges to unbelievably low prices for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung has long been leading the way for Android tablets, which is evident from its entire tablet lineup that feels much more mature than anything else on the market. The nifty One UI features for tablets like DeX make Galaxy tablets a formidable force against iPad dominance. That’s precisely why the Galaxy Tab S8 series makes for the best Android tablets we’ve ever used. And for this Black Friday, you can grab one for yourself at a never-seen-before price, saving you as much as $300 — or even more if you trade in an old tablet.
Peak Design has discounted its epic Travel Tripod for first time ever – save $97!
Save up to $97.50 in Peak Design's Black Friday sale on the Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod, and $27 on the Aluminum variant
Fossil's best-looking Wear OS smartwatch is already on sale, and I couldn't believe it
Fossil's Cyber Monday sales include a steep discount on the Gen 6 Wellness Edition with Wear OS 3.
This "basically perfect" Chromebook is selling for a record-breaking 69% off at Lenovo's Black Friday sale
Head over to Lenovo with this promo code and you can get the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook for a ridiculous $540 off.
Phone Arena
Samsung Foundry will make the overclocked Snapdragon chip for the Galaxy S23 line
Earlier this month, we told you that Samsung will reportedly use an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to power the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Instead of capping the clock speed of the chip's ultra-high-performance Cortex X-3 Prime core at 3.2GHz, the version of the component that will be found under the hood of all Galaxy S23 units is rumored to have a Cortex X-3 core running as fast as 3.32GHz.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro-series Android smartphones touted to start for under US$310 in India
Realme's latest mid-range Android smartphones are already on the market in China. Now, however, the brand is teasing a launch for global editions of these devices. It is using a "10ProSeries5G" hashtag on Twitter, thereby suggesting that it may be saving its Helio G99-powered 4G/LTE-only variant for its own separate international debut later on.
A rugged Samsung tablet for THIS cheap? It's a Cyber Monday miracle!
Samsung's ruggedly reliable Galaxy Tab Active lineup is selling for deliciously low prices for Cyber Monday. Take a look at these exciting offers.
ZDNet
Samsung's last-gen Galaxy Tab S7 is a fantastic bargain at 30% off
Amazon has slashed the price of a high-end Samsung tablet by $161, but don't expect stocks to last that long. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet normally retails for around $529. For now, you can enjoy a 30% discount on the device, bringing the price down to $368. The...
Snag the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Book Cover Keyboard for less than an iPad Pro
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an absolute beast of a device, but it's also quite expensive. Thanks to some early Cyber Monday deals, now's your chance to save big!
Android Headlines
Motorola phones are up to 57% for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to get a Motorola phone, this is the time to strike! Motorola smartphones are currently up to 57% off. We’ll list a bunch of devices below, and talk about them real quick. You can check out the rest of the ones on offer by clicking here.
Comments / 0