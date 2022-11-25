Read full article on original website
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
Booker T Could See AEW Closing In A Few Years Due To Actions Like The Elite Mocking CM Punk
The NXT commentator discusses how The Elite have handled All Out and the reaction from. Never one to hold back what’s on his mind, Booker T spoke volumes about the circumstances of the AEW All Out media scrum fiasco on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. After seeing how The Elite made light of the incident during last week’s AEW Dynamite, Booker T was sceptical about how much longer the company can survive.
Mike Tyson Spent Over An Hour Trying To Learn To Count Like A WWE Referee
Mike Tyson was devoted to doing his role right as special enforcer when Shawn Michaels took on Stone Cold Steve Austin. During a recent episode of Monday Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed that he spent one hour with Mike Tyson trying to teach him how to count like a referee.
AEW Dynamite Viewership Up This Week As Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 880,000 viewers on November 23. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 818,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is the same 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
1/4 Of Tickets Available For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
The ticket sales for this Wednesday’s Dynamite seem to be trending in the direction of a sellout. WrestleTix’s Patreon reported that out of the current seating capacity of 4,616, 3,429 tickets have been distributed. This means that only 1,187 tickets are yet to be sold. Given that the 3/4th of the tickets have been sold with two days to go, it is most likely that the show will be sold out or is close to selling out.
NWA USA Stream And Results (11/26/22)
The latest episode of NWA USA was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022. You can watch the full episode on NWA’s Youtube channel. The full results for the show can be found below. – The Pope & JTG def. The Miserably Faithful (w/Father James Mitchell & Sal Rinauro) –...
Dexter Lumis Earns A WWE Contract On RAW
Dexter Lumis is finally apart of WWE. Tonight on RAW, The Miz battled Dexter Lumis in an Anything Goes match where if Miz won, Lumis would be gone forever but if Dexter won, he would officially be signed to WWE. The Miz tried to get out of the match before it even started, but Adam Pearce put a stop to that. The match began and things went wild. Fighting around the ring, weapons being used, including Miz putting a Vice grip on Lumis’ head to no effect and much more chaos but in the end, Lumis made Miz submit. At ringside, Adam Peace gave Dexter the contract and he signed it right there and then. Lumis also received a bag of money that Miz owed him, and Dexter handed some 100 dollar bills out to kids in the crowd. Miz ended up attacking him on the ramp and taking the money back from a kid, but caught a super kick from Johnny Gargano who snuck up from behind. Johnny ended up giving the child his money back and celebrated with Lumis.
Ric Flair Once Dressed In Drag To Prank Another Pro Wrestler
While Ric Flair’s professional life was on the rise, his personal life was moving in the opposite direction, which resulted in some financial troubles for the “Nature Boy”. Therefore, a good way for someone like Flair to wind down and take his mind off his many problems was to prank people.
Eva Marie Months Late To The Party, Thanks Vince For Everything In Wake Of Retirement
Vince McMahon made headlines earlier this year when he retired from WWE after sexual misconduct allegations. Many around the world were shocked at the announcement of Vince’s departure and many wrestlers and co-workers thanked Vince. Well, apparently Eva Marie was living under a rock. Today, four months after Vince’s initial retirement tweet, Eva quote tweeted Vince to thank him for giving her a chance. Eva was originally scouted to WWE to preform on the original season of Total Divas and had many on and off runs throughout the company all the way up until SummerSlam 2021. You can see Eva’s message to Vince below.
Dijak’s Return Match To NXT Set For Tonight’s SHow
The formerly known T-Bar will be back in action on tonight’s edition of NXT. WWE has announced that Dijak will be back in action on the November 29th episode of NXT. Dijak made his return to the brand on last week’s episode of NXT, where he put the hurt on NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.
Candice LeRae Makes Her Return On RAW
Tonight on RAW, Cathy Kelley caught up with a returning Candice LeRae backstage where she expressed her frustrations with being on the shelf following an attack from Damage CTRL. Candice then took the mic all to herself and reintroduced herself to Damage CTRL before stating that she will kick Dakota Kai’s ass, tonight! The match is now set for later on in the show.
Triple H Brought Major Culture Change In WWE When He Took Over Creative
Triple H brought a culture change to WWE when he took over creative control of WWE. Fightful Select now reports that changes in WWE are also apparent backstage. It is noted that backstage morale has improved in big ways over the last several months, and “the culture” has changed within the company as well.
Dana Brooke Gets Married
Dana Brooke has gotten hitched in a secret ceremony. Outside the ring, Dana Brooke started dating boxer, Ulysses Diaz. The couple announced their engagement in July 2021. However, since the announcement, things have been quiet regarding their wedding plans until recently,. Today, Ulysses Diaz took to Instagram to wish Dana...
Kevin Owens “Dodged A Bullet” With Knee Injury
We now have an update on Kevin Owens’ knee injury that almost took him out of the War Games match at Survivor Series. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens’ knee held up, but he wasn’t sure by the end of the match against Jey Uso that he is still hurt. He explained how Kevin got through the match, as well as how he worked the house show on Sunday and the Raw last night. Dave also stated that Kevin is fit to work now, and it’s a good sign because there was some concern two weeks ago that he’d be out for a while.
Bodybuilder Says The Rock Lies About His 8000 Calorie Diet
The Rock may look and eat like a bodybuilder, but his diet may have been exaggerated. His workout routine is next level, and he is able to maintain a consistent training routine despite his busy schedule. To maintain those incredible muscles, The Rock reportedly eats 8,000 calories per day. However, one bodybuilder has called out The Rock for lying about his diet.
Heat Between Roman Reigns And Kevin Owens Will Not Obstruct WWE’s Current Plans
The Tribal Chief was mad at Kevin Owens for a very good reason after the match, but that doesn’t mean WWE will be changing their plans for Kevin Owens going forward. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Roman Reigns getting mad at Kevin Owens and explained that despite the argument, WWE is still going forward with their plans for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, And More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation
The match card for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark Elevation has been revealed. AEW announced the following matches for this week’s show. Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, & Yabo. Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo...
Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s RAW
The titles are up for grabs. Backstage on RAW, Matt Riddle and Elias talked to Cathy Kelley about their newly found success as a tag team. Riddle suggested that they should go after some gold, to which Elias agreed, saying he’s never won a title in WWE before. Suddenly, the Usos interrupted and told Elias he never will win a title because they can’t beat the Usos, who are the current tag team champions. They told them that if they want a shot, they can get it any time, anyplace, anywhere. And now, we know when. During the main event of the night, where Kevin Owens defeated Jey Uso, it was announced that Elias and Riddle will challenge for the Tag Team Championships next week on RAW against the Usos.
WWE Have No Concrete Date Set For Next Draft
It looks like fans will have to continue to wait for the next WWE draft. Ringside News have now reported that there has been no concrete date set for the next WWE Draft. Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the WWE creative team that, the WWE Draft still being discussed as to “when is best to do it.” At this time, they do not have a solid date nailed down just yet.
WWE Reportedly Still Trying To Decide On Roman Reigns’ Next Challenger
Triple H went into detail about his various planning techniques during the press conference following Survivor Series WarGames. It appeared that Roman Reigns’ next challenger for his Undisputed Universal Title might be Kevin Owens when the night closed, however that may not be the way WWE decide to go with this story.
