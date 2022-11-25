Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, slated for another Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, will be opening on the east side of Louisville. On Monday, Louisville Business First reported plans for a Bubba's 33 were submitted to the Louisville Metro Government for a site at 13801 English Villa Drive near Middletown. For more information...
Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of 2022 Regular Season
The Cardinals are going bowling for the third time under head coach Scott Satterfield.
Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night. Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree. She eventually found a bullet casing...
A Glimpse Inside: Louisville Thoroughbred Society Had Bountiful Thanksgiving
Here are a few photos from the bountiful fest that was supplied at this year’s Thanksgiving Day festivities at “The Louisville Thoroughbred Society.”. By all accounts, the food was spectacular and the drink was plentiful. And, most of all, the spread pleased those that made reservations to spend the day at Louisville’s best private club facility in the downtown area.
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
Iroquois Park shelter burned over Thanksgiving weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the shelters at Iroquois Park has been burned according to officials. In a Facebook post, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the shelter was burned over Thanksgiving weekend. The shelter had just gotten new level floor surfacing and a mown path. “One of the...
Louisville RB Jalen Mitchell to Enter Transfer Portal
The fourth-year player lead the Cardinals in rushing from the running back position in 2021, but was buried on the depth chart and struggled with injuries in 2022.
University of Louisville to have 'major announcement' on Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A spokesperson from the University of Louisville says there will be a "major announcement" Wednesday morning that will affect the university. The university's Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. "to discuss personnel matters." The school has been looking for a...
Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
BOZICH | What is the first step forward for Louisville basketball?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If they made the matchups for the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge strictly on where teams are currently projected to finish in their leagues, the winless University of Louisville would not be playing unbeaten Maryland at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards would...
Shoppers pour into Oxmoor mall for Black Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of shoppers packed the Oxmoor Center as they were looking for any kind of deals this Black Friday. "I'm a cheap so I like a good discount," said Sidney Carnes. Although inflation has affected the cost of living this still did not stop buyers from...
Popular music venue to reopen under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A once popular music venue in Louisville will soon have new life with a pair of new owners at the helm. Louisville-resident Mark Evans announced on Instagram that he and Alley Mcdowell purchased The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown. Evans said in his post that he plans...
Hundreds pack downtown streets to celebrate 42nd Light up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the yearly tradition that illuminates the streets of downtown Louisville, kicking off the Christmas season. Light up Louisville, and Santa, made their triumphant return post-COVID last year. This year, the parade was back again with some warmer temps. "I'm a big Christmas person, so I...
1st Kentucky 5 winning ticket bought in Louisville
After just five drawings, the first winner of the new Kentucky-only draw game, Kentucky 5, has its first winner.
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took 60 firefighters hours to get the burning warehouse fire at S. 13th and Hill Streets under control Friday. Now, WAVE has learned the building has been on the city’s radar for some time. The fire department raised safety concerns following a routine fire...
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
Warehouse in Park Hill that caught fire ordered to be demolished months ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The warehouse that caught fire in Park Hall last week was ordered by the city to be demolished earlier this year. It failed a code inspection in March, so the city of Louisville ordered it to be demolished. There was a warning placed on the building...
