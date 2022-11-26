ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona ends 5-game losing streak to Arizona State

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTE0I_0jNqGAMT00

Jedd Fisch began his rebuild with enthusiasm and a vision for the future, pushing Arizona through a difficult first season.

The second season saw the Wildcats take significant strides, on the recruiting trail and the football field.

The culmination of Fisch's reconstruction project — at least so far — took place on a perfect afternoon in the desert with the ideal ending: a long-awaited rivalry win.

Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona beat Arizona State 38-35 on Friday to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry.

“We have all these young guys who are all just going to get better,” Fisch said. “And if we continue to get better, then the build should never end — it’s an infinite game.”

The Wildcats (5-7, 3-6 Pac-12) twice led by 10 points and let Arizona State back in it both times in a wild game that featured 1,018 combined yards.

Wiley was Arizona's workhorse, finishing with the second-most rushing yards in Territorial Cup history behind Trung Candidate's 288 for Arizona in 1998.

The Wildcats ran for 280 yards to offset a rare quiet passing day by Jayden de Laura, capping a turnaround season after going 1-11 a year ago.

“The emotions of the past few years and the results that we had, this one feels good,” Wiley said.

Trenton Bourguet threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona State (3-9, 2-7) in Shaun Aguano’s final game as interim coach. The Sun Devils got the ball back at their own 28-yard line with 1:33 left, but Bourguet threw his second interception after being hit.

The turnover was Arizona State's fifth, crushing its Territorial Cup hopes.

“For all the Sun Devils out there, this cup means so much, it means so much to those guys in the locker room and so much for me,” Aguano said. “I just want to apologize for not keeping it.”

The Sun Devils rallied from some early miscues to lead 14-10 at halftime.

Neither team could stop the other in the second half, combining for five touchdowns and 429 yards in the third quarter alone.

Giovanni Sanders caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Bourguet to put Arizona State up 21-17. Wiley scored on runs of 12 and 72 yards to make it 31-21 Arizona.

Xazavian Halladay scored on a 1-yard run after Jalin Conyers caught a 27-yard pass between two defenders, then Conyers scored on a wide-open 4-yard pass to put Arizona State up 35-31.

DJ Williams answered with a 6-yard score to put Arizona back up and the Wildcats got the ball back on a strip sack of Bourguet with 3:17 left.

Arizona State had one last chance after stopping the Wildcats on fourth down, but Isaiah Taylor made a diving interception after Jacob Manu hit Bourguet's arm.

A melee between multiple players ensued, but the play stood, ending Arizona State's bid for the longest Territorial Cup winning streak since 1965-73.

“They were bringing a corner blitz and I kind of liked it because we know we’re gonna have a one-on-one matchup,” Bourguet said. “I just didn’t have time.”

With that one play, it was finally Arizona's time to hoist the Territorial Cup again.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State racked up 537 total yards but couldn't overcome five turnovers nor stop the Wildcats' offense to close out a roller coaster season.

Arizona ended its second season under coach Jedd Fisch by finally winning the game on the schedule that matters most in Tucson.

AGUANO'S FUTURE

Aguano became emotional talking about his team after the game, all but conceding he will not be named the permanent coach.

Aguano did a solid job and is well respected, both within the program and the community, but the Sun Devils didn't have the results on the field.

“I’m a pretty smart guy in regards to, you know, we didn’t get the job done and it’s a winning business — I get it,” Aguano said. “And I’m so good because I took care of those things.”

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The top offseason priority will be to hire a new full-time head coach. Arizona State may look to make a big-splash hire after its experiment with former NFL coach and TV analyst Herm Edwards flamed out.

Arizona: The Wildcats will likely have several key players back next season, including de Laura, Wiley, WRs Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and S Jaxson Turner.

———

AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap—top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

Five burning questions for the Arizona Wildcats entering 2023

The offseason has officially begun for the Arizona Wildcats. A season after finishing 1-11 and last place in the Pac-12, the UA in Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch era went 5-7, knocked off a ranked opponent in 12th-ranked UCLA (and did it on the road in what could’ve been the last game at the Rose Bowl for Arizona), and ended a five-game losing skid to rival Arizona State on Friday in a 38-35 win.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils hire Kenny Dillingham as head football coach

Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham as the next head coach of the Sun Devil football team on Sunday. The coach is scheduled to be introduced at 10 a.m. This year was Dillingham’s first season as Oregon’s offensive coordinator and the first time he’s been under a defense-focused head coach who has given him the keys to call plays. The Ducks’ regular season finished on Saturday with a loss to Oregon State, 38-34. They were 9-3 on the year.
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Jedd Fisch: ‘That was Awesome’ as UA knocks off ASU 38-35 in a thriller

In the end, it was the defense that saved the game for the Arizona. It was the defense that saved the season. The D-E-F-E-N-S-E. Or better yet, the defense? Really?. Imagine that, the one thing that was Arizona’s criticism for all but one or two games (Friday’s included) saved it all. If you think I’m waxing poetic on the importance of Arizona’s defense in UA’s 38-35 thrilling win over Arizona State, well, figure that 5-7 overall looks much better than 4-8. And a one-game win streak is more cosmetic than a six-game losing streak to the rivals from the north.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU vs Arizona

Open: Arizona -3.5 Current line: Arizona -4 LAST GAME VS. ARIZONA: ASU won its fifth consecutive Territorial Cup at home last season with a 38-15 victory to close out the regular season. SUN DEVIL SOURCE STAFF PREDICTIONS. Chris Karpman: 45-38 Arizona. Cole Bradley: 43-40 Arizona. Noah Furtado: 41-38 Arizona. Ethan...
TUCSON, AZ
The Hill

Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials

Defeated Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign has sued Maricopa County and its election officials, demanding they respond to the campaign’s public records requests about malfunctions on Election Day before the county certifies its vote canvass on Monday. Maricopa County, which spans the Phoenix area and comprises about 60 percent of Arizona’s population, has…
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC News

ABC News

921K+
Followers
195K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy