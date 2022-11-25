If you’ve noticed a bug on your clothes, in your hair, in your kid’s hair, or on your pet, there’s no need to panic, as it might not be a louse. Many insects have a lice-like appearance and are often found on or accidentally land on human bodies. Before going to the doctor or taking any treatment, make sure you’re not dealing with a different type of insect. But first, let’s see what lice are and where they’re found on their hosts’ bodies.

3 DAYS AGO