Read full article on original website
Related
Greatist
Fact or Fluff: Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?
Peanut butter can go bad. Eating spoiled peanut butter can cause a variety of concerns ranging from a mild tummy ache to a severe case of salmonella. Be sure to store peanut butter in a cool, dark area in a tightly sealed container. What could be more perfect than peanut...
Cucumbers: Nutrition facts and health benefits
Cucumbers have many nutritional benefits, are low in calories and high in valuable nutrients.
myzeo.com
How to Fix Stained Teeth
Your teeth should be one of the features that give you confidence when you smile, but that’s not always the case. Stained teeth can make even the most confident smile look awful. This problem is common. If you want to avoid going to the dentist and risk having bleach...
Researchers found a way to boost human hearing without hearing aids
A group of researchers recently published an article in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology looking into the ability to boost hearing in humans without having to rely on hearing aids. The study, which focused on improving hearing within noisy areas, presents a new training technique that you can use to help boost your listening ability.
Researchers reveal the benefits of drinking coffee
Coffee is one of the most popular beverages around, and it has been consumed for centuries. But did you know that coffee can be good for your health? Studies have shown that coffee offers a surprising number of health benefits, ranging from improved brain function to a lower risk of certain diseases. Let’s take a closer look at some of the mysterious health benefits of coffee.
wdfxfox34.com
What Teeth Whitening Options Are Best?
Originally Posted On: https://www.northorangefamilydentistry.com/resources/what-teeth-whitening-options-are-best. 78% of people in the United States aren’t happy with their teeth and one of the most common reasons for that has to do with discolored or stained teeth. Fortunately, fixing discolored teeth isn’t an issue and dentists can help. You can either decide to whiten your teeth professionally by seeking the services of your dentist in Delaware, Ohio, or you can decide to whiten your teeth at home.
Scientists share that bacon has health benefits
Bacon has been a beloved part of breakfast, lunch, and dinner for centuries. From bacon-wrapped hot dogs to the classic BLT sandwich, it’s no surprise that bacon is one of the most popular ingredients in many dishes. But did you know that there are health benefits associated with consuming bacon? Let’s take a look at some of the ways that adding bacon to your diet can be beneficial.
infomeddnews.com
3 Alternatives to LASIK for Vision Correction
Human eyes have multiple elements, such as the retina, cornea, and iris. Together, they use the light to form a picture of the things in front. However, in some people, the eyes do not bend light correctly, thus, creating blurry images. Therefore, people have to take corrective vision actions, which include wearing glasses, lenses, and surgeries.
cohaitungchi.com
Ask The Pharmacist: The health benefits of white sage and how to use it
White sage is understood botanically as salvia apiana and could be bought in a bundle and you may as well drink it as a tea. This plant has spectacular medicinal properties and is utilized in many wellness rituals. I believe some folks mistakenly assume you will get excessive off it,...
a-z-animals.com
Bugs That Look Like Lice, But Are Not
If you’ve noticed a bug on your clothes, in your hair, in your kid’s hair, or on your pet, there’s no need to panic, as it might not be a louse. Many insects have a lice-like appearance and are often found on or accidentally land on human bodies. Before going to the doctor or taking any treatment, make sure you’re not dealing with a different type of insect. But first, let’s see what lice are and where they’re found on their hosts’ bodies.
cohaitungchi.com
Magnetic Bracelets Benefits: What Can They Do For You?
Magnetic bracelets have been around for a very long time, and many people claim that wearing one daily has helped them with their health. Magnetic therapy is considered to be an alternative therapy to standard medical practices, so the reasons to use magnets are not always clear. Here we will...
womenfitness.net
Honey reduces cardiometabolic risks, study shows
The researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials on honey, and found that it lowered fasting blood glucose, total and LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol, triglycerides, and a marker of fatty liver disease; it also increased HDL or ‘good’ cholesterol, and some markers of inflammation.
The Health Benefits of Earthing
Three dirty bare feet touch on the groundPhoto bycourtesy of Pixabay.com. It wasn’t until 1998 that Clint Ober would have the idea that our bodies could benefit from being in touch with the Earth’s negatively-charged electrons. Most shoes worn today use rubber, which insulates the body from grounding with the Earth. By once again going barefoot, or lying on the ground, or submerging yourself in water (swimming in lakes, ponds, or the ocean), you can reconnect to the earth’s natural healing energy.
Comments / 0