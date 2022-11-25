ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women's Health

Jennifer Lopez announces new album in a micro corset and low-rise skirt

Jennifer Lopez loves a nostalgic fashion moment and, well, same. Whether she's reinventing her iconic Grammys Versace jungle dress look at the brand's runway show (19 years later, no less) or giving us major flashbacks to her Maid in Manhattan wardrobe, JLo is all about embracing her most famous outfits over the years. Now, to announce the launch of her latest album, she's gone and recreated one of her most memorable covers.
Women's Health

Brooke Shields reveals her daughters helped her ‘embrace’ her body

Brooke Shields says her daughters Rowan Francis and Grier Hammon inspired her to have better body confidence. The 57-year-old said her daughters have great body image and are incredibly mature compared to where she was at their age. The model said her daughters’ encouragement to embrace her curves has been...
Women's Health

King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that the monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. The Palace themselves confirmed this news in a letter to...
Women's Health

Charlotte Tilbury's sell-out Makeup Mystery Box is back, with 50% off its bestselling products

Listen up, because Charlotte Tilbury has just dropped its sell-out mystery box, giving you the opportunity to try or top up products at a super discounted price. The iconic box is always shrouded in secrecy – obvs, it's literally called the Mystery Box – but we do know there are seven(!!) full-sized Charlotte Tilbury makeup products inside.
Women's Health

Taylor Swift Has Spoken And Officially Named The Best Breakup Song Of All Time

Taylor Swift has officially spoken and named Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" the "best song that's ever been written." The declaration came earlier this month during the ceremony honoring the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Taylor made a virtual appearance to honor a fellow breakup anthem writer.
Footwear News

Alyssa Milano Masters Oversized Trend in Large Puffer, Baggy Trousers & Chunky Platform Boots for ‘The View’

Alyssa Milano embraced the oversized trend while leaving a press stop. The “Charmed” alum was spotted in New York on Tuesday leaving the ABC studios. She appeared on “The View” today and discussed her work over the past 20 years as a UNICEF ambassador, as well as trading in her Tesla for a Volkswagen. After wrapping up, she stepped out of the studios in a cozy look. She wore a dramatic large, oversized red puffer coat. The coat included a hood for extra warmth. She added blue baggy trousers, complementing the look’s oversized theme. As for footwear, Milano wore black leather boots...
Women's Health

Meghan Trainor claims nurses 'shamed her' when she gave birth

It's tough enough being a new mum without being judged for your actions - but Meghan Trainor has said that nurses did just that when she gave birth to her son Riley, 21 months. Mysteriously the tot slept a lot when he was born, an anomaly that the All about...

