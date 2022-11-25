Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Greta Gerwig thought that Barbie could be a 'career-ender' before filming: 'It was terrifying'
Greta Gerwig had some serious initial concerns about getting all dolled up for her upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. The director, who co-wrote the film's script with partner Noah Baumbach, revealed that she was simultaneously excited and "terrified" of helming the project before production began last March. "It was...
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) and 10 other actors getting buzz for short, scene-stealing performances
Some of the finest acting ever nominated for an Oscar constitutes no more than five percent of the movie it’s in. Over the past 20 years, Alan Arkin (“Argo”) and Sam Elliott (“A Star is Born”) have both gotten into Best Supporting Actor for roles that, combined, barely exceed 15 minutes of screen-time. Viola Davis(“Doubt”) and William Hurt (“A History of Violence”) were also recognized for the even trickier task of condensing their work to a one-scene cameo. It may not be glamorous, but credibly fleshing a character out against the clock is a craft unto itself. Thankfully, the art of...
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie Promises That Damien Chazell’s Latest Is As Wild As ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’
Hardly any other movie of the past decade is as big, bawdy, and debaucherous as Martin Scorsese‘s “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” And Margot Robbie would know. Scorsese’s bananas banking biopic was the Australian actress’ stateside breakout. But Robbie thinks her latest movie, Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon,” in theaters this December, may give Scorsese’s film a run for its money.
John Leguizamo says he once lost a role to a white actor because the director told him the movie couldn't 'have 2 Latin people' in it
"There was this unspoken Latin quota, if you had too many Latin people in your movie that was a bad thing," Leguizamo told Insider.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love...
Jodie Foster Doesn’t Seem to Regret Turning Down ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel, ‘Hannibal’
Why wouldn't a second go at an Oscar-winning role in 'The Silence of the Lambs' be attractive to Jodie Foster?
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
Phyllis Carlyle Dies: ‘Seven’ & ‘Accidental Tourist’ Producer Who Also Worked As Manager, Casting Director Was 80
Phyllis Carlyle, a casting director and manager who worked with such big names as Willem Dafoe, Jude Law and Geena Davis who later produced the hit films Seven and The Accidental Tourist, has died. She was 80. She died September 14 of lymphoma in Encino, CA, according to her family and the Neptune Society. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Getting China Release Related Story 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino's Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood "Was White As Hell" Born on August 22, 1942, in Cleveland, Carlyle attended the American Academy for...
Lauren Graham reflects on ‘shock’ of Peter Krause breakup after 10 years together
Lauren Graham was left “in shock” after her breakup with Peter Krause and doesn’t “remember many of the details” from that time in her life. The actress writes in her latest memoir, “Have I Told You This Already?,” that she felt like she was “on the run” following the 2021 split.
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions [UPDATED: November 28]
After a second consecutive awards season up-ended by the pandemic, the 2023 Oscars should see a return to relative normalcy. The 95th Academy Awards is set for March 12, 2023 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from January 1 to December 31 of 2022 are eligible for consideration. Scroll down for the 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions. (Only movies confirmed for release in 2022 are included; keep checking back as new contenders enter the race.) Some of the early Oscar hopefuls were launched at Sundance in January and Cannes in May. Four more film festivals — Telluride...
Nicole Kidman To Be Lauded With 49th AFI Life Achievement Award
The American Film Institute (AFI) Board of Trustees will bestow his 49th AFI Life Achievement Award on Oscar winner Nicole Kidman at their June 10, 2023 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kidman is the first Australian actor to receive this honor. “Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees. “She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award.” Kidman’s cinematic canon...
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Screens For Hollywood Crowd — Does It Have The Stuff Of Oscars?
One of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before year-end, dropped last night with the first screening of Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas release, and hopeful awards magnet chose the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the unveiling in front of entertainment pundits, industry members, and most importantly guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen bookended by those imposing large Oscar statues. In addition to the screening there was a post Q&A with Chazelle...
Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (Exclusive)
Anjelica Huston has pirouetted back into the world of John Wick, joining the cast of Ballerina, Lionsgate’s spinoff set in the world of the Keanu Reeves action franchise. Production is already underway on the feature that is being toplined by Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blonde' DP Talks Interpreting Marilyn Monroe's Life Through Experimentation and Excess: "We Were Just Pushing Things"Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' (Exclusive)Chad Stahelski, 'Raising Dion' Writer Leigh Dana Jackson Tackling 'Black Samurai' Movie for Netflix Shay Hatten wrote the script and the plot involves a...
Collider
The 10 Best Robert De Niro Performances From Non-Crime Movies
It's fair to say that the legendary Robert De Niro is best known for his performances in crime movies. It certainly defined his early roles, with him winning his first Oscar for playing a young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II. Another notable early crime role for De Niro was when he played a low-level gangster in Martin Scorsese's breakout movie, Mean Streets. It's his frequent collaborations with Scorsese that have led to many great gangster roles, given he also starred in Goodfellas, Casino, and most recently, The Irishman, among others.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Carey Mulligan Explains How Steven Spielberg Made Debut as Music Video Director With Marcus Mumford Song
Steven Spielberg, one of Hollywood’s most well-known filmmakers and producers, has had a busy year with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion and The Fabelmans, but making his debut as a music video director was probably not initially in the plans. During a Monday interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, actress Carey Mulligan explained how her husband, Marcus Mumford, and Spielberg teamed up to create the music video for his song “Cannibal.” As it turned out, the lead singer of Mumford & Sons needed help with the song’s video before the release of his solo album Self-Titled.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg to Receive Honorary Golden Bear...
Comments / 0