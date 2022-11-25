ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
CBS LA

Shoppers pack Citadel Outlets for Black Friday shopping

Holiday shopping is in full swing and there was no shortage of shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Thursday night ready to cash in on some promotions. It's become an annual tradition, where shoppers shuffle into stores and try to score on the best deals. "Being a shopaholic, Black Friday has been on my bucket list forever," Kylie Sells told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.She is visiting from Australia and was thrilled with shopper euphoria by some of the deals she discovered."Oh my gosh, those 16 dollars ornaments, we would pay between $65-$70 in Australia. So to get them $16 and...
msn.com

US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Friday

(Bloomberg) -- US retailers discounted heavily on Black Friday to clear out bloated inventories but customers responded with only modest traffic, leaving profitability in doubt for many chains. Most Read from Bloomberg. Crowds were thin in the late morning at Connecticut’s Stamford Town Center mall, with few shoppers at Kay...
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
PYMNTS

A Month of Black Friday Sales Has Crushed the Urgency to Buy

Six weeks after Amazon’s Early Access Sale and three weeks into Walmart’s month of Deals for Days events, and Black Friday — the mother of all holiday shopping occasions — has arrived. But rather than opening to her usual standing ovation, Black Friday takes the stage...
CBS Sacramento

Shoppers expected to spend more at small businesses this holiday season

The National Retail Federation estimates a record 166 million people will shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Don Queen, who owns the store Classic Toys in Los Angeles, California, is gearing up for the holiday rush by stocking up his shelves with toys from the past. "It looks more prosperous than last year," Queen said. A recent survey shows 63% of small retailers expect to see higher profits this holiday season, according to technology firm Capterra. It is estimated that more gift buyers are likely to shop on Small Business Saturday than Black Friday this year, according to Bankrate. The annual event dedicated to...
FOX4 News Kansas City

50 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon today and counting

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is the best time of year to be an online shopper. This sales holiday takes place the Monday after Black Friday, and e-commerce titans like Amazon have countless deals worth checking out. This year, we’re keeping up with Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals, so you don’t […]

