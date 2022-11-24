Read full article on original website
Heidi Klum Romantically Suits Up in Lace Blazer & Heels for Elton John’s Final U.S. Stop of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour
Heidi Klum brought sultry romance to Elton John’s final farewell tour at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium last night. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host arrived with her husband Tom Kaulitz for the occasion during John’s final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” performance in the United States. She wore a lace suit by Moschino. The attire featured a black blazer and matching trousers, each featuring both sheer and sparkly panels crafted from swirling lace. Finishing Klum’s ensemble was a similarly paneled satin top and thin rings, as well as layered delicate bracelets. When it came to shoes, Klum appeared to wear a set...
Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding
Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
Anya Taylor-Joy Lights Up the Red Carpet in Electric Blue Latex Alexander McQueen Dress for ‘The Menu’ Premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of her new film “The Menu” on Wednesday wearing an electric blue latex dress by Alexander McQueen. To celebrate her new movie, where she stars opposite Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the actress had on a silhouette with an asymmetrical high-low skirt and matching latex opera gloves.
Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala
Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Elevates High-Slit Dress With Sandals to Honor Dolly Parton at National Portrait Gallery Gala
Lauren Sanchez accompanied her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at the 2022 National Portrait Gallery Gala. During the event, held in Washington on Nov. 12, the couple presented country music icon Dolly Parton with the Bezos Courage and Civility award and a $100 million prize to her foundation. For the...
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to serve a look in a sexy Loewe ensemble.
Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale
In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Marilyn Monroe’s Makeup, Dresses and Other Personal Items Are Heading to Auction in December
Fans of the late Marilyn Monroe now have a chance to own some of her treasured possessions. Julien’s Auctions is teaming up with vintage movie network TCM for the ‘Icons & Idols Hollywood’ auction starting next month. The sale will include 175 lots, including some of Monroe’s personal belongings. One of the top lots is a handwritten letter from a man named Charles Stanley Gifford, who DNA testing later proved to be Monroe’s estranged father. It was written to the actress while she was in the hospital. The Hollywood icon—whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson—reportedly did not have a relationship...
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Michelle Obama Adds New Bottega To Her “Bestselling Author” Wardrobe
Michelle Obama’s post-White House wardrobe has never been anything less than a joy to behold. The former First Lady set the tone at the end of 2018, when she joined Sarah Jessica Parker on stage in New York to discuss her first book, Becoming, wearing a pair of gold thigh-high Balenciaga boots – well before Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe was awash with stretch-satin and Knife heels.
Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Statement Shimmers With Allover Sequins in Ralph Lauren Collection Dress at American Cinematheque Awards
Blake Lively attended the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a shimmering printed dress. In honor of the ceremony, the actress wore a pleated dress with allover sequins detailed with sunburst pleating and a floral pattern from Ralph Lauren Collection. The silhouette included a plunging V-neck and embellished crisscross shoulder straps. More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Lively accessorized the look with a pair of blue and clear gemstone chandelier earrings, a matching ring and a stack...
Tory Burch Just Majorly Marked Down Over 200 Items — Shop Now
Shop our favorite new sale items that were just marked down at Tory Burch and are available for great prices — details
Michelle Obama Masters Late-Night Style in Gold Turtleneck & Strappy Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’
Michelle Obama was dressed to impress for her latest talk show appearance. The former first lady stopped by the CBS studios in New York to talk about her new book, “The Light We Carry,” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday. She was clad in a gold top and strappy heels. “It’s sparkly! It’s late night,” she described her outfit. For her interview, Obama wore a sequined gold turtleneck. The top was tucked into khaki-colored, high-waisted and pleated trousers that featured a wide-leg design. Adding some oomph to her look, the public figure strapped into tan sandal heels with a sleek finish...
Sydney Sweeney Stuns In See-Through Armani Dress
The Euphoria looked sexy in a blue transparent dress designed by Armani. She wore tight tube tops and matching shorts beneath the barely-there outfit that stole the event night. Judging by Sweeney's antecedents in fashion, this look is right up her alley as the star basked all night with joy,...
Alessandro Michele Is Reportedly Exiting Gucci
Change is in the air at Gucci. WWD has recently reported that “well-placed sources” have indicated that creative director Alessandro Michele is slated to exit the Italian luxury brand and that the brand is expected to release a statement as early as Wednesday. Gucci nor Kering have responded...
Whitney Houston And Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Inspired The Bridal Looks For A Wedding That Was All About Community
For Law Roach, “a house becomes a home because of the experiences you share in it – and what better way to break in a new home than with something as special as a wedding?” And so, the self-professed image architect, who transformed Zendaya from Disney princess to bona fide fashion plate, found himself with a house full of people, as he played host to the nuptials of his friends Anthony Prince Leslie, who Roach commissioned to film the Tommy X Zendaya docuseries, and Ashley Cimone, who he went on to mentor via her accessories brand Ashya. “Community is family,” asserts Law. “It’s beyond community, family is the most important thing – whether it’s blood or chosen.”
Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%
Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch’s big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch’s, an absolute must-check-out. Though it’s hard to believe, the designer’s Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022’s is one of the best — mark our words.
Kim Kardashian’s Oversized Trench, Scrunch Boots and Sparkly Handbag Create the Perfect Fall Look
Timeless style! Kim Kardashian stepped out in a fall fashion combo that always works. The reality star, 42, was seen arriving at Zero Bond in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, wearing a gray trench coat. The classic outerwear piece featured an oversized silhouette and a belt at the waist. Kardashian complemented the number with a pair of black over-the-knee boots.
Kate Spade's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 50% On Designer Handbags and Holiday Gifts
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide Black Friday sale offering discounts on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Through November 27, the Kate Spade Black Friday sale is offering designer deals up to 50% off using code BLACKFRIYAY — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots.
Kylie Jenner Dazzles on the Red Carpet in Little Black Loewe Dress With Sheer Skirt at Baby2Baby Gala
Kylie Jenner arrived on the red carpet on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California, for the 2022 Baby2Baby gala wearing a sheer spin on the little black dress. The custom design by Loewe featured a high neckline, a pleated bodice, draped off-the-shoulder sleeves and a skirt that was half-mini and half-pleated sheer fabric cascading to the floor.
