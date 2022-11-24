For Law Roach, “a house becomes a home because of the experiences you share in it – and what better way to break in a new home than with something as special as a wedding?” And so, the self-professed image architect, who transformed Zendaya from Disney princess to bona fide fashion plate, found himself with a house full of people, as he played host to the nuptials of his friends Anthony Prince Leslie, who Roach commissioned to film the Tommy X Zendaya docuseries, and Ashley Cimone, who he went on to mentor via her accessories brand Ashya. “Community is family,” asserts Law. “It’s beyond community, family is the most important thing – whether it’s blood or chosen.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO