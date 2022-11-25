Read full article on original website
tamatoledonews.com
Tama County’s forgotten gem
On Nov. 10 and 11, Pilgrim Heights Camp and Retreat Center, northeast of Montour on Highway 30, hosted an open house and artisan market. Local businesses such as City on a Hill Woodworking, Curtis’ Creations, Geeky Girl Crafting Co., Kate’s Kitchen Creations, Nikki B’s Custom Creations, Norton’s Greenhouse, and Terry’s Scrollsaw Art opened their booths to holiday shoppers.
tamatoledonews.com
James joins T-R, Tama-Grundy staff as general manager
Tama-Grundy Publishing and the Times-Republican (T-R) are excited to announce the hiring of Rhonda James as the new general manager and advertising director. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the [area] and working with this team,” James said. “Everyone has been positive so far. I’m excited to work for the T-R and carry on its great legacy.”
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
1650thefan.com
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
KCJJ
Coralville man faces drug charge after alleged public intox incident
A Coralville man who reportedly tried to get into a residence that wasn’t his Thanksgiving evening now faces a possession charge. Police were called to Primrose Court in Iowa City at about 6:50pm on reports of a person attempting to gain entry to a residence. The reporting party, who lives at the residence, told dispatchers that he didn’t know who the person was.
KCJJ
Coralville Police arrest armed robbery suspect
Coralville Police arrested an armed robbery suspect shortly after the alleged incident Monday morning. In a release from the Department, officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at 2551 Holiday Road at approximately 11:28 am. Two victims were approached as they exited their apartment and were ordered back...
KCCI.com
Former Adventureland owners place blame for deadly accident on plastics company
ALTOONA, Iowa — The former owners of Adventureland are blaming a plastic company for adeadly accident that killed a 10-year-old boy. Adventureland is asking a judge to include Texas-based Cryogenic Plastics (CPI) in the wrongful death lawsuit against them. It says CPI made the replacement parts for a Raging...
