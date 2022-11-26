ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSAA State Tournament=

Championship=

Class 6A=

Center Grove 35, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 9

Class 4A=

E. Central 37, New Prairie 7

Class 2A=

Evansville Mater Dei 20, Andrean 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

South Carolina State secures 73-68 win over East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored 22 points as South Carolina State beat East Carolina 73-68 on Tuesday night. Hallums added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-7). Cam Jones scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rakeim Gary was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs snapped a seven-game skid. The Pirates (5-3) were led in scoring by Ezra Ausar, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. RJ Felton added 14 points for East Carolina. Javon Small also had 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists. South Carolina State went into the half leading East Carolina 39-35. Hallums put up 12 points in the half. South Carolina State outscored East Carolina by one point in the second half. Gary led the way with 12 second-half points.
GREENVILLE, NC
