Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
secretmiami.com
Ralph Lauren’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Now Open In Miami
‘Tis the season to sip, snack and shop to your heart’s content. Known for its preppy, all-American style, Ralph Lauren has opened a trendy coffee spot just in time for the holidays – operating in front of its flagship store in Aventura Mall. And the launch marks Florida’s first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location!
$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami
MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels. What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he...
Honest Cooking
A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale
If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
Miami New Times
Lawsuit: Miami Beach Failed to Seek Voter Approval of Land Transfer to Bulgari Hotel Project
A Miami Beach resident is claiming the city failed to hold a required public vote before giving up beachfront land rights in a $7.4 million deal tied to the Bulgari Hotel redevelopment project. Mitchell Scott Novick is asking the Miami-Dade County court to nullify the deal, under which BHI Miami...
purewow.com
Where to Marvel at Christmas Lights in Miami This Holiday Season
The temperatures might not be dropping, but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t channel the holiday spirit. If you’re wondering where to see Christmas lights in Miami, we’ve got you covered: From quick festive light shows to all-out, immersive experiences, ring in the season with one of these festive holiday light extravaganzas, including a handful of drive-thru experiences. You may even encounter a magical talking tree!
architecturaldigest.com
Miami Art and Design Week 2022: An AD PRO Essential Guide
Next week, all eyes will be on Miami when designers, gallerists, curators, and collectors gather in the Floridian metropolis for Design Miami and Art Basel, otherwise known as Miami Art and Design Week. To maximize your time exploring this powerhouse duo of fairs, AD PRO has highlighted the can’t-miss installations, exhibitions, openings, and product debuts—and everything else you need to know about this coveted annual event. (Be sure to check back in for our recap of the festivities too.)
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
miamicurated.com
“Miraculous” Shoe and Handbag Restoration
Miracle Shoe Repair in Miami does indeed work miracles. Not just with repairing shoes for men and women, but designer handbags as well, and serious restoration more than worthy of luxury brands. I found them through the French owner of a hair salon in Coral Gables who wears nothing but Louboutin shoes and sports Hermes bags. You have to see below the before and after photos to believe it. Plus, their charges are fair considering the time they put in and quality of their work.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Home in Boca Raton Florida Designed with Rarely Style and Unique Features On Market for $8.75 Million
5297 Princeton Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 5297 Princeton Way, Boca Raton, Florida is an architectural marvel with deco-modern design and excess of natural sunlight built for entertaining, located in the prestigious Princeton Estates. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5297 Princeton Way, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC & Harvey Klaiman (Phone: 561-302-3130) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe Valls Sr. dies at 89
MIAMI (WSVN) - Philanthropist and businessman Felipe A. Valls Sr., who helped turn Versailles Restaurant into a Little Havana icon and a popular Cuban cuisine dining spot for over five decades, has died, the restaurant and local officials have confirmed. The Miami Herald reported that Valls died Saturday in Miami...
Essence
Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week
Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
Felipe Valls Sr., founder of iconic restaurant central to Miami's Cuban community, dies at 89
Cuban businessman Felipe Valls Sr., founder of the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami, Florida, died Saturday, his granddaughter, Nicole Valls confirmed to CNN. He was 89 years old.
Former LA Rams star Odell Beckham taken off plane in Miami
MIAMI — (AP) — NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday. “Fearing...
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Holds Annual ‘Jazz Under the Stars’ Event Dec. 9
The City of Coconut Creek hosts a night full of jazz, food, and fun. Ginetta’s Vendetta will perform on Friday, December 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Coconut Creek City Hall, located at 4800 West Copans Road. The concert is free to the public but is restricted to...
iheart.com
AMSO Fort Lauderdale - More Than A Sports Bar!
As you know, I love to check out new places to dine in Fort Lauderdale and surrounds!. And recently I discovered that AMSO is more than a place to drink and watch sports!. Did you know they do Burger Mondays starting at $8 and the burgers are actually phenomenal? I am gluten-free so they did it on a lettuce bun for me and if you're vegetarian they have beyond burgers for you!
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
metro-magazine.com
Miami Electrifies Its Transformational Transit Future
Miami is world famous for its palm trees, beaches, entertainment, and global business, but with its growth has come congestion. To remedy traffic, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) is working with partners to plot a new transportation and mobility vision for the future. The Department’s...
fox35orlando.com
Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off Miami flight headed for LAX
MIAMI - Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off an American Airlines flight Sunday morning at the Miami International Airport after flight attendants reportedly tried to wake him up to fasten his seat belt, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Around 9:30 a.m., officers said they were dispatched to a medical...
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver
Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
Comments / 0