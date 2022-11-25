ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralph Lauren’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Now Open In Miami

‘Tis the season to sip, snack and shop to your heart’s content. Known for its preppy, all-American style, Ralph Lauren has opened a trendy coffee spot just in time for the holidays – operating in front of its flagship store in Aventura Mall. And the launch marks Florida’s first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location!
$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami

MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels. What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he...
A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale

If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
Where to Marvel at Christmas Lights in Miami This Holiday Season

The temperatures might not be dropping, but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t channel the holiday spirit. If you’re wondering where to see Christmas lights in Miami, we’ve got you covered: From quick festive light shows to all-out, immersive experiences, ring in the season with one of these festive holiday light extravaganzas, including a handful of drive-thru experiences. You may even encounter a magical talking tree!
Miami Art and Design Week 2022: An AD PRO Essential Guide

Next week, all eyes will be on Miami when designers, gallerists, curators, and collectors gather in the Floridian metropolis for Design Miami and Art Basel, otherwise known as Miami Art and Design Week. To maximize your time exploring this powerhouse duo of fairs, AD PRO has highlighted the can’t-miss installations, exhibitions, openings, and product debuts—and everything else you need to know about this coveted annual event. (Be sure to check back in for our recap of the festivities too.)
“Miraculous” Shoe and Handbag Restoration

Miracle Shoe Repair in Miami does indeed work miracles. Not just with repairing shoes for men and women, but designer handbags as well, and serious restoration more than worthy of luxury brands. I found them through the French owner of a hair salon in Coral Gables who wears nothing but Louboutin shoes and sports Hermes bags. You have to see below the before and after photos to believe it. Plus, their charges are fair considering the time they put in and quality of their work.
An Exquisite Home in Boca Raton Florida Designed with Rarely Style and Unique Features On Market for $8.75 Million

5297 Princeton Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 5297 Princeton Way, Boca Raton, Florida is an architectural marvel with deco-modern design and excess of natural sunlight built for entertaining, located in the prestigious Princeton Estates. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5297 Princeton Way, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC & Harvey Klaiman (Phone: 561-302-3130) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe Valls Sr. dies at 89

MIAMI (WSVN) - Philanthropist and businessman Felipe A. Valls Sr., who helped turn Versailles Restaurant into a Little Havana icon and a popular Cuban cuisine dining spot for over five decades, has died, the restaurant and local officials have confirmed. The Miami Herald reported that Valls died Saturday in Miami...
Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week

Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs

Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
AMSO Fort Lauderdale - More Than A Sports Bar!

As you know, I love to check out new places to dine in Fort Lauderdale and surrounds!. And recently I discovered that AMSO is more than a place to drink and watch sports!. Did you know they do Burger Mondays starting at $8 and the burgers are actually phenomenal? I am gluten-free so they did it on a lettuce bun for me and if you're vegetarian they have beyond burgers for you!
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
Miami Electrifies Its Transformational Transit Future

Miami is world famous for its palm trees, beaches, entertainment, and global business, but with its growth has come congestion. To remedy traffic, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) is working with partners to plot a new transportation and mobility vision for the future. The Department’s...
Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off Miami flight headed for LAX

MIAMI - Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off an American Airlines flight Sunday morning at the Miami International Airport after flight attendants reportedly tried to wake him up to fasten his seat belt, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Around 9:30 a.m., officers said they were dispatched to a medical...
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver

Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
