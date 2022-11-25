ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MMA Fighting

Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights

Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Kayla Harrison suffering first loss at PFL Championships

See how the MMA community reacted to Larissa Pacheco defeating the previously unbeaten Kayla Harrison in the women’s lightweight title fight at the 2022 PFL Championships. The year 2022 in MMA continues to be full of surprises as it enters its final month, and that was shown further during the 2022 PFL Championships, the PFL’s first-ever pay-per-view event.
MMA Fighting

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison losing at PFL Championship card: Larissa Pacheco ‘saved the PFL $3 million’

Cris Cyborg wasn’t celebrating Kayla Harrison suffering the first loss of her career but she definitely had a few words for the two-time Olympic champion on Friday night. The jaw-dropping result came after Larissa Pacheco put on a stunning performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Harrison in the PFL Championship main event. It was not only the first time Harrison tasted defeat in her career but the first time she had ever lost a round.
MMA Fighting

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
MMA Fighting

Marlon Moraes explains decision to retire before signing with the PFL: ‘I just wasn’t feeling it anymore in the UFC’

When Marlon Moraes announced his retirement from MMA in April, it seemed more of a retirement from competing in the UFC more than the sport itself. Moraes made the decision to retire following his fourth straight stoppage loss against Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 50. Five months later, the retirement was over and he had signed with the PFL — essentially returning to the organization that was named World Series of Fighting in its first iteration, where he compiled a record of 11-0.
MMA Fighting

A full-time MMA fighter at last, PFL finalist Matheus Scheffel puts dream of becoming world champion ahead of million-dollar prize

Ante Delija knocked out Matheus Scheffel to kick off a successful run in the PFL 2022 season back in April, and now they rematch for the heavyweight title — and a million-dollar check — at the 2022 PFL Championship event Friday in New York City. For Brazil’s “Buffa”, the chance for redemption comes in perfect time.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping says MMA fans are “fickle” for writing off Jorge Masvidal: “He’s as game as they come”

Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why fans are writing off Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak but lost to Colby Covington by decision and lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. With that, he has only lost to two of the top three fighters at welterweight which is why Bisping is surprised people are giving up on Masvidal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sadibou Sy says training with Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland prepared him for PFL championship

Sadibou Sy’s journey to the PFL championship wasn’t an easy one, but his high-level training partners helped him reach his goal. SY (13-6-2) stuck and moved on Dilano Taylor (10-3) over the course of 25 minutes at 2022 PFL Championships at Madison Square Garden to win the welterweight championship. “The Swedish Denzel” has been with the promotion since 2018, and he says the steady improvement to reach the pinnacle made his crowning moment special.
MMA Fighting

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann set to headline Feb. 25 UFC event

Light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will clash in a five-round main event at an upcoming UFC card scheduled for Feb. 25. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday. MMA Junkie initially reported the news. The fighters both have...

