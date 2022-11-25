Read full article on original website
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
Twitter reacts to Kayla Harrison suffering first loss at PFL Championships
See how the MMA community reacted to Larissa Pacheco defeating the previously unbeaten Kayla Harrison in the women’s lightweight title fight at the 2022 PFL Championships. The year 2022 in MMA continues to be full of surprises as it enters its final month, and that was shown further during the 2022 PFL Championships, the PFL’s first-ever pay-per-view event.
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison losing at PFL Championship card: Larissa Pacheco ‘saved the PFL $3 million’
Cris Cyborg wasn’t celebrating Kayla Harrison suffering the first loss of her career but she definitely had a few words for the two-time Olympic champion on Friday night. The jaw-dropping result came after Larissa Pacheco put on a stunning performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Harrison in the PFL Championship main event. It was not only the first time Harrison tasted defeat in her career but the first time she had ever lost a round.
Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: “You’re the best”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
What time is WWE Survivor Series 2022 today? Schedule, main card start time for WarGames
This year, WWE's Survivor Series event will not feature the traditional elimination match it is known for. Instead, on November 26, the event will feature the WarGames match, a staple of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. Survivor Series will take place inside Boston’s TD Garden. There will be two...
Aspen Ladd: Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco resumes ‘absolutely nothing’ compared to mine
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
Larissa Pacheco predicts 3 straight wins over Kayla Harrison: ‘I see no evolution’ since 2019
Larissa Pacheco doesn’t think her rivalry with Kayla Harrison ends at 2022 PFL Championship event on Friday in New York City. On this week’s Trocação Franca podcast, Pacheco said she expects to share the cage with the two-time Olympic gold medalist at least twice more down the road.
2022 PFL Championships video: Sheymon Moraes hands Marlon Moraes fifth straight TKO loss
The skid continues for Marlon Moraes, now across multiple promotions. Pitched as a new beginning, his PFL debut had a similar end result to his final UFC bout. After two dominant rounds in his favor, Moraes (23-11-1) was finished by Sheymon Moraes (15-6), who rallied for a TKO finish at the 0:58 mark of Round 3.
Can I watch Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin for free? Live streaming options for 2022 boxing fight
It will be veteran vs. rising star facing off in the ring for heavyweight glory on November 26. Former interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte faces Jermaine Franklin inside the OVO Arena in Wembley. Franklin has 14 wins via knockout and is undefeated at 21-0. From 2019 to early 2022...
Marlon Moraes explains decision to retire before signing with the PFL: ‘I just wasn’t feeling it anymore in the UFC’
When Marlon Moraes announced his retirement from MMA in April, it seemed more of a retirement from competing in the UFC more than the sport itself. Moraes made the decision to retire following his fourth straight stoppage loss against Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 50. Five months later, the retirement was over and he had signed with the PFL — essentially returning to the organization that was named World Series of Fighting in its first iteration, where he compiled a record of 11-0.
Ante Delija knocks out Matheus Scheffel again to win 2022 PFL heavyweight season
It only really took one shot for Ante Delija to take care of Matheus Scheffel and make himself $1 million richer. Delija (23-5) needed a handful more to put away Scheffel (17-9), but one key punch started the sequence that put Scheffel on the canvas. Then Delija pounced on the chance to get the finish in his second shot at a PFL title.
A full-time MMA fighter at last, PFL finalist Matheus Scheffel puts dream of becoming world champion ahead of million-dollar prize
Ante Delija knocked out Matheus Scheffel to kick off a successful run in the PFL 2022 season back in April, and now they rematch for the heavyweight title — and a million-dollar check — at the 2022 PFL Championship event Friday in New York City. For Brazil’s “Buffa”, the chance for redemption comes in perfect time.
Michael Bisping says MMA fans are “fickle” for writing off Jorge Masvidal: “He’s as game as they come”
Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why fans are writing off Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak but lost to Colby Covington by decision and lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. With that, he has only lost to two of the top three fighters at welterweight which is why Bisping is surprised people are giving up on Masvidal.
PFL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022: Brendan Loughnane vs Bubba Jenkins: UK start time, how to watch, full card
After a life’s worth of work, Brendan Loughnane will fight Bubba Jenkins for the PFL featherweight title, and we’ve got the UK start time and all the details you need to ensure you don’t miss a second of the action. Back in 2019, the Manchester fighter looked...
Sadibou Sy says training with Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland prepared him for PFL championship
Sadibou Sy’s journey to the PFL championship wasn’t an easy one, but his high-level training partners helped him reach his goal. SY (13-6-2) stuck and moved on Dilano Taylor (10-3) over the course of 25 minutes at 2022 PFL Championships at Madison Square Garden to win the welterweight championship. “The Swedish Denzel” has been with the promotion since 2018, and he says the steady improvement to reach the pinnacle made his crowning moment special.
Fight Roundup: Manel Kape returns to fight David Dvorak at UFC Vegas 66, Ovince Saint Preux books third UFC 282 opponent
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
Georges St-Pierre expects Jon Jones to be successful in UFC return at heavyweight: ‘He’s huge’
Georges St-Pierre is a believer in Jon Jones’ heavyweight experiment. “I’ve seen it on the red carpet when I got inducted into the [UFC] Hall of Fame. I took a picture and I put my arm around him, I was like, ‘Man, he’s solid like a rock.’ He’s huge,” St-Pierre recently told MMA Fighting. “Jon Jones, he’s solid like a rock, he looked huge.
Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann set to headline Feb. 25 UFC event
Light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will clash in a five-round main event at an upcoming UFC card scheduled for Feb. 25. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday. MMA Junkie initially reported the news. The fighters both have...
Jon Anik remembers ‘larger than life’ Anthony Johnson: ‘It’s just an unquantifiable loss for the MMA community’
Like the rest of the MMA community, UFC commentator Jon Anik has fond memories of the late Anthony Johnson. On Sunday, Johnson passed away at the age of 38. Anik, having just called UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden the night before, was just as shocked by the news as the rest of the folks around the sport.
