Read full article on original website
Related
NBC sets Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date
There are just a few more months to wait for Magnum to return to our screens. NBC has set the Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date. Since learning that NBC had saved Magnum PI, we’ve been looking at when we’ll get to see the episodes. We learned filming wouldn’t start until the fall, so that ruled out a 2022 release date. NBC even confirmed that with its fall schedule.
EW.com
The 9-1-1 team is 'on edge': Showrunner previews a 'fraught' midseason finale
There's a saying that "evil spreads through the wind" — and that can certainly ring true to those who've experienced the tumultuous Santa Ana winds. "The Santa Anas are such a big event in Los Angeles," 9-1-1 showrunner and executive producer Kristen Reidel tells EW of the weather condition also known as the "devil wind." "When I first moved to Los Angeles, I felt like I had to learn a whole other weather language. There's something about them that feels a little 'full moon.'"
‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 11 Preview: The Final 4 Teams Compete for a Spot in the Finale
Only three teams will make it to the finale, meaning that one pair will be eliminated during the penultimate leg in 'The Amazing Race 34' Episode 11.
Is a new episode of The Rookie on tonight? (November 27)
After taking the majority of November off, we’re ready to check in with Nolan and the team. What’s going on with The Rookie tonight, Sunday, Nov. 27?. Sunday is here, and that means we’re ready for a new episode of The Rookie. The last new episode was at the beginning of the month. What are the plans for this weekend?
epicstream.com
Virgin River Season 5: Cast Hints at Characters' Future After Filming Wraps
The Virgin River Season 5 production has officially wrapped, and its stars are now teasing what's next for their characters. The show's cast has been posting on social media to bid their goodbyes to their Vancouver set after wrapping up Virgin River Season 5 filming. So, what's next for these small-town favorites?
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Collider
'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale
The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
NBC Midseason Schedule: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows
NBC has announced its midseason schedule, which includes the returns of the "Chicago" and "Law & Order" franchises.
‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Key Character
For the NBC show Chicago Med, yet another cast member is leaving and that person is Asjha Cooper, who played... The post ‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Key Character appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
CBS Reveals Midseason TV Schedule for 'NCIS', 'Blue Bloods' and More Shows
Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: The Competition For Sally Heats Up
The Y&R spoilers preview for November 28 – December 2, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) options for lovers is wide open…at least as far as the Newman men go. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) makes another play for his ex — and this time, he does it sober. He loves Sally and knows she loves him. Can’t they try to work it out?
‘NCIS,’ ‘FBI’ Winter Premiere Dates Revealed
Once the TV season is through with its own holiday break, shows like NCIS and FBI are going to be back on the air this winter. That’s right. It will be time for the winter premiere season to hit the different television channels. Right now, though, let’s get a little review going about when these and other shows will come on back for new programs.
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to...
Is Blue Bloods new tonight? (Friday, November 25, 2022)
If you’re hoping to catch up with the Reagan family after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with your family, we’re afraid we have some disappointing news for you. Like many programs, Blue Bloods will be taking the week off and CBS will not be airing a new episode of season 13 this evening.
TV Fanatic
Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes Preview Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
What's better than two Tyler Hynes Christmas movies in one year? Holland Roden joining him for Time for HIm to Come Home for Christmas!. Holland and Tyler star in the moving and emotionally rewarding film, the latest in a series of Christmas movies from Blake Shelton, based upon his song, Time for Me to Come Home.
Kelsey Grammer shares how ‘Frasier’ reboot will address absence of original stars
Kelsey Grammer opened up about how the ‘Frasier’ reboot on Paramount+ will address the absence of some of its original stars who will not be returning for the new series.
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’: Beth Finds a New Way to Hurt Jamie (RECAP)
[Warning The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 “Horses in Heaven.”]. “I am not starting this day sober,” Beth (Kelly Reilly) says at the end of the latest Yellowstone episode, and considering it starts with her in a jail cell and she must rely on Jamie (Wes Bentley) for help and ends with her finding Summer (Piper Perabo) in her kitchen… who can blame her?
startattle.com
The Good Doctor (Season 6 Episode 7) “Boys Don’t Cry”, trailer, release date
When a woman pregnant with sextuplets arrives at the hospital, Dr. Marcus Andrews must split the doctors into teams to ensure their health and safety following their high-risk delivery. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea must face their own hurdles as they discuss starting a family. Startattle.com – The Good Doctor | ABC.
startattle.com
The Rookie: Feds (Season 1 Episode 9) Winter Finale, trailer, release date
When Garza’s character comes into question, Simone and team develop their own covert operation to support their boss. Startattle.com – The Rookie: Feds | ABC. – Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark. – Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen. – Felix Solis as Supervisory Special...
Comments / 0