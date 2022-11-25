ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted in Berks: November 27, 2022

Nov. 27----Rafael Vendrell, 73, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Franklin Street, Reading, is wanted on rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse charges. Officials said Vendrell failed to appear at a Nov. 9 hearing on the charges he is facing. He is described as 5 feet...
