WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he hopes both parties’ lawmakers can work together to keep the government open, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike. But the Republicans’ pick to be the next House speaker shrugged off the sunny talk, serving notice that things are “going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the chamber. Biden’s meeting with congressional leaders at the White House came as he looks to lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose unified control of Washington on Jan. 3. In the meantime, the president is dependent on Congress to avoid a government shutdown on Dec. 16, and he wants major new funding to fight COVID-19 response and bolster U.S. support for Ukraine’s economy and defense against Russia’s invasion. Most urgently, Biden has called on Congress to step in and impose a tentative agreement between railroads and workers to avert a potentially crippling freight rail strike next week. Congress is months behind on passing funding legislation for the current fiscal year, relying on stopgap measures largely maintaining existing funding levels that federal agencies have warned leave them strapped for cash and don’t address new priorities.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO