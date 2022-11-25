Read full article on original website
Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he hopes both parties’ lawmakers can work together to keep the government open, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike. But the Republicans’ pick to be the next House speaker shrugged off the sunny talk, serving notice that things are “going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the chamber. Biden’s meeting with congressional leaders at the White House came as he looks to lock in more legislative wins before Democrats lose unified control of Washington on Jan. 3. In the meantime, the president is dependent on Congress to avoid a government shutdown on Dec. 16, and he wants major new funding to fight COVID-19 response and bolster U.S. support for Ukraine’s economy and defense against Russia’s invasion. Most urgently, Biden has called on Congress to step in and impose a tentative agreement between railroads and workers to avert a potentially crippling freight rail strike next week. Congress is months behind on passing funding legislation for the current fiscal year, relying on stopgap measures largely maintaining existing funding levels that federal agencies have warned leave them strapped for cash and don’t address new priorities.
Fertilizer, chemicals to stop moving Dec. 4 ahead of rail strike deadline
Fertilizer producers warned that products would stop shipping on rail lines by Dec. 4 if a deal is not reached to avert a rail worker strike. The wider deadline is Dec. 9.
Imprisoned Belarus activist taken to hospital emergency unit
The father of a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping organize anti-government protests says his daughter was taken to a hospital emergency department and underwent surgery
EXPLAINER: How could allies help Netanyahu beat charges?
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office, from where he could try to make his yearslong legal troubles disappear through new legislation advanced by his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies. Critics say such a legal crusade is an assault on Israel's democracy.
Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — A decade after its last election autopsy, the Republican National Committee is moving forward with a new post-election audit designed to examine the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the recent midterms and the party’s broader struggles in the years since former President Donald Trump took power.
