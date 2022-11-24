Read full article on original website
NBC sets Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date
There are just a few more months to wait for Magnum to return to our screens. NBC has set the Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date. Since learning that NBC had saved Magnum PI, we’ve been looking at when we’ll get to see the episodes. We learned filming wouldn’t start until the fall, so that ruled out a 2022 release date. NBC even confirmed that with its fall schedule.
EW.com
The 9-1-1 team is 'on edge': Showrunner previews a 'fraught' midseason finale
There's a saying that "evil spreads through the wind" — and that can certainly ring true to those who've experienced the tumultuous Santa Ana winds. "The Santa Anas are such a big event in Los Angeles," 9-1-1 showrunner and executive producer Kristen Reidel tells EW of the weather condition also known as the "devil wind." "When I first moved to Los Angeles, I felt like I had to learn a whole other weather language. There's something about them that feels a little 'full moon.'"
‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 11 Preview: The Final 4 Teams Compete for a Spot in the Finale
Only three teams will make it to the finale, meaning that one pair will be eliminated during the penultimate leg in 'The Amazing Race 34' Episode 11.
Is a new episode of The Rookie on tonight? (November 27)
After taking the majority of November off, we’re ready to check in with Nolan and the team. What’s going on with The Rookie tonight, Sunday, Nov. 27?. Sunday is here, and that means we’re ready for a new episode of The Rookie. The last new episode was at the beginning of the month. What are the plans for this weekend?
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: A Big Homecoming And A Grand Proposal
The Y&R spoilers video promo for November 21 – November 25, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. It’s Thanksgiving, and everyone is ready for fun, family, and sharing a feast. But, what’s a holiday without some surprises along the way? The Abbotts gather for a night of tradition and love. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is happy to host his sisters, son, daughter-in-law, and his grandchildren. Oh, it’s good to be all together. What a beautiful time to be alive.
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Derek Haas to Exit Series After 10 Years With Wolf Entertainment
Saying goodbye. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas announced he is exiting the NBC series and Wolf Entertainment after ten years. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” the […]
digitalspy.com
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Key Character
For the NBC show Chicago Med, yet another cast member is leaving and that person is Asjha Cooper, who played... The post ‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Key Character appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
CBS Reveals Midseason TV Schedule for 'NCIS', 'Blue Bloods' and More Shows
Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.
NCIS' Diona Reasonover Initially Envisioned A Much Different Storyline When Co-Writing Her First Episode
Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 20, Episode 8 — "Turkey Trot" "NCIS" Season 20 has given fans exciting new episodes before the upcoming Thanksgiving break. The latest episode from Monday, November 21 was even holiday-themed and titled, "Turkey Trot." Fittingly so, the Major Case Response Team attends a local Turkey Trot 5K to provide discrete protection for Navy Admiral Martha Stock (Gillian White) while Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) trot. Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) are specifically the agents on protection detail when an explosion occurs while Admiral Stock fires the starting gun for the event. The team quickly discovers that it wasn't a bomb, but a bullet that hit a gas tank that set off the explosion, and it appeared to have been aimed directly at the admiral.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: The Competition For Sally Heats Up
The Y&R spoilers preview for November 28 – December 2, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) options for lovers is wide open…at least as far as the Newman men go. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) makes another play for his ex — and this time, he does it sober. He loves Sally and knows she loves him. Can’t they try to work it out?
‘NCIS,’ ‘FBI’ Winter Premiere Dates Revealed
Once the TV season is through with its own holiday break, shows like NCIS and FBI are going to be back on the air this winter. That’s right. It will be time for the winter premiere season to hit the different television channels. Right now, though, let’s get a little review going about when these and other shows will come on back for new programs.
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to...
Is Blue Bloods new tonight? (Friday, November 25, 2022)
If you’re hoping to catch up with the Reagan family after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with your family, we’re afraid we have some disappointing news for you. Like many programs, Blue Bloods will be taking the week off and CBS will not be airing a new episode of season 13 this evening.
TV Fanatic
Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes Preview Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
What's better than two Tyler Hynes Christmas movies in one year? Holland Roden joining him for Time for HIm to Come Home for Christmas!. Holland and Tyler star in the moving and emotionally rewarding film, the latest in a series of Christmas movies from Blake Shelton, based upon his song, Time for Me to Come Home.
Kelsey Grammer shares how ‘Frasier’ reboot will address absence of original stars
Kelsey Grammer opened up about how the ‘Frasier’ reboot on Paramount+ will address the absence of some of its original stars who will not be returning for the new series.
Midseason 2023 TV Schedule: When ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘A Million Little Things’ and More Shows Premiere, Return
Ready for the new year? ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX have all announced their 2023 midseason lineups — including new TV series and returning favorites. Fall TV premieres get a lot of attention, but come 2023, fans will have even more programming to sink their teeth into. For example, Grey’s Anatomy and Dick Wolf’s One […]
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’: Beth Finds a New Way to Hurt Jamie (RECAP)
[Warning The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 “Horses in Heaven.”]. “I am not starting this day sober,” Beth (Kelly Reilly) says at the end of the latest Yellowstone episode, and considering it starts with her in a jail cell and she must rely on Jamie (Wes Bentley) for help and ends with her finding Summer (Piper Perabo) in her kitchen… who can blame her?
