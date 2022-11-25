Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Related
purduesports.com
#5 Purdue Heads to Tallahassee for the ACC / Big Ten Challenge
GAMEDAY INFO -- ACC / BIG TEN CHALLENGE. [5] Purdue (6-0) at Florida State (1-7) Tallahassee, Florida | Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (12,500) • Purdue improved to 6-0 with a 75-56 win over No. 8 Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship game in Portland. Purdue is now 6-0 for the second straight season after last year's team started 8-0 and rose to No. 1 in the national rankings. Purdue is 6-0 (or better) for the second straight year for the first time since the 1992-93 (9-0 start; Matt Painter's senior year) and 1993-94 (14-0 start) seasons.
purduesports.com
7 Purdue Defenders Named All-B1G Honorable Mention
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Seven Boilermakers on the defensive side of the ball were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, as the league office announced the first half of all-conference awards Tuesday afternoon. Cam Allen, Branson Deen, Jalen Graham, Kydran Jenkins, Lawrence Johnson, Jack Sullivan and Cory Trice earned All-Big...
purduesports.com
Game 13 Prep: Brohm Press Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media on Monday after the Boilermakers win over Indiana to keep the Old Oaken Bucket in West Lafayette. The victory gave Purdue its first ever Big Ten West title and booked the team a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
purduesports.com
Edey, Morton Earn Phil Knight Legacy Accolades
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After rolling to three wins in the Phil Knight Legacy, Zach Edey and Ethan Morton were named to the All-Tournament Team announced late last night at the conclusion of the tournament. The Boilermakers won the title with impressive wins over West Virginia (80-68), No. 6...
purduesports.com
Purdue Blasts #8 Duke to Win Phil Knight Legacy
[24] PURDUE 75, [8] DUKE 56 (Postgame Notes) • Purdue improved to 6-0 with a 75-56 win over No. 8-ranked Duke in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. • Purdue is now 6-0 (or better) for the second straight season and for the fourth time...
purduesports.com
Purdue Selected to Play Tennessee In NCAA First Round
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The postseason journey is set to begin for the No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermaker volleyball squad (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) on Friday in a rematch vs. Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky. The match will be played in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
purduesports.com
2022 BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP INFORMATION
Tickets through the Purdue Hayes Family Athletics Ticket Office will first be available through a request period for all John Purdue Club Members and 2022 Purdue Football Season Ticket Holders. Tickets will be awarded and allocated based on your Priority Points. JPC members and season ticket holders can request tickets...
Comments / 0