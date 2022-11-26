Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
'We're still figuring ourselves out': Golden details need for improvement
Following a 29-point loss at the hands of West Virginia, the Florida men’s basketball team, dejected and temporarily fatigued, quickly boarded a cross-country flight and returned to Gainesville in the early hours of the morning. There was little time for discussion in the immediate aftermath of the 1-2 finish...
Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster
Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
FSU Football moves up to No. 13 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings
Florida State moved up from No. 16 to No. 13 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday evening. Tonight's release marked the rankings that are released before next week's final rankings. FSU finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including a 5-3 mark against...
Pregame Notes: FSU Men's Basketball hosts Purdue on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 5 Purdue on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (1-7, 0-0 ACC) and the Boilermakers (6-0, 0-0 B1G) is part of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The 2022 ACC/B1G Challenge marks the final time that the two conferences will hold the in-season event.
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
Winston Wright announces that he'll return to FSU in 2023
Winston Wright is returning to Florida State for the 2023 season, he announced on social media Monday morning. The transfer receiver missed the entire 2022 regular season with a leg injury that he suffered in an offseason car accident, derailing his plans to play one season at FSU and then go pro.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
Big Bend Voting Rights Project works to increase voter turnout in south Georgia
One group is working to get all Georgia voters to the polls ahead of that runoff election. Big Bend Voting Rights Project went door-to-door Saturday in Thomasville and Valdosta.
WCTV
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
Cook County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Georgia treated in Tallahassee
A deputy from Georgia’s Cook County Sheriff’s Office is being treated in Tallahassee for injuries sustained in an incident on Interstate 75 Sunday.
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
Free seasonal festivities set to return in Tallahassee
In celebration of the holiday season, the City of Tallahassee is set to have several holiday festivities return throughout December.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry woman arrested for stabbing man at The Duck
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Shantiel Brushea Head, 38, was arrested last night after allegedly stabbing a man at The Duck in Newberry. At about 6:30 p.m. last night, Head and the victim were at The Duck, 455 NW 252nd Street, when Head reportedly became angry at a third person and started arguing with her. Head allegedly “shoulder-checked” that woman at one point by intentionally bumping into her because the woman was talking to Head’s boyfriend. Head reportedly continued to behave aggressively toward the woman until she allegedly tried to attack her. At that point, the victim tried to get between Head and the woman, and Head allegedly stabbed the victim in the back; the victim was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands, and Head reportedly fled the area.
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
Lake City Reporter
CCSO employee dies in UTV crash
FORT WHITE – A captain with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office died when his utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crashed late Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the UTV was headed eastbound on SW Illinois Street in Fort White around 10:30 p.m. when, for reasons still being investigated, the vehicle overturned in the roadway and the driver – identified by the CCSO as Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington – was partially ejected.
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly demanding money at gunpoint
ALACHUA, Fla. – Danwand Lee Green, 41, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly knocking on a door and demanding money from the resident at gunpoint. Green is reportedly owed money by the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who used to live with...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with child neglect after overdosing while caring for two toddlers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rockell Ta’qwon Ellison, 29, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm after officers found her passed out from an apparent drug overdose with two toddlers sleeping nearby. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. on November 18...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0