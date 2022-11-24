Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Not Even Suns SG Devin Booker Wants to See Patrick Beverley Lose Money
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for body-checking Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in LA's recent loss at the Footprint Center. While Ayton wasn't looking, Beverley shoved him from behind, causing him to fall on the floor. A scrum from both benches cleared out as a result.
Patrick Beverley takes apparent swipe at NBA over his suspension
Patrick Beverley is definitely not thankful for the NBA league office this Thanksgiving week. The NBA announced on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers guard Beverley will be suspended multiple games due to his incident against the Phoenix Suns earlier in the week. Beverley shoved Suns big man Deandre Ayton from behind for standing over Lakers teammate Austin Reaves (video here).
Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
Patrick Beverley talked about the real personality of Kawhi Leonard after being asked if his former teammate was a 'weirdo.'
Clippers drop concerning updates on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the road for a post-Thanksgiving back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without the services of both Paul George and Luke Kennard, as well as potentially Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers announced...
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Lakers starting LeBron James (adductor) for inactive Patrick Beverley (suspension) on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James will make his return to the court after the Lakers' superstar was sidelined five games with an adductor strain and Patrick Beverley was suspended. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project James to score 46.7 FanDuel points.
Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram's exit
Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from beginning to end in a 132-111 victory on Friday. Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Clarke had 12 points and 10...
HEAT SIGN DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Miami waives center Orlando Robinson from two-way contract. Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived center Orlando Robinson from his two-way contract. Smith, who was previously...
NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac’s historic night helps Clippers down Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
Antonio Daniels talks Pelicans' depth, Thunder game | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Antonio Daniels of Bally Sports (5:30). They talk about the Spurs tribute to AD on Wednesday in San Antonio, Pelicans injuries and the importance of team depth, the Thunder and SGA’s hot start to the season, and how the West looks as things stand now.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
Preview: Wizards face Wolves Monday in D.C. to close back-to-back
The Wizards have lost three straight games (two in Miami, one in Boston), but are now back home in Washington, D.C. hosting a talented Timberwolves team. Can they shift the momentum back in their direction? Here's everything you need to know as well as three things to watch for. WHERE:...
Jr. NBA Court of Leaders immerse themselves in history
The Jr. NBA Court of Leaders recently visited Washington, D.C., and participated in several activities and events that offered a wealth of knowledge and insight into important topics. Among the events they took in were a Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards home game, a tour of the White House and visits to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Clippers 114
An area of usual strength proved the downfall for the Indiana Pacers against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. After a tight first half, with 10 lead changes and eight ties, the Pacers (11-8) scored a season-low 12 third-quarter points as they fell to the Clippers (11-10), 114-100, at Crypto.com Arena.
Recap: Wizards fall to Heat 110-107 despite 28 apiece from Beal, Kuzma
Friday night's matchup in Miami between the Wizards and Heat was a high-level basketball game. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma each scored 28 points, while Bam Adebayo poured in a career-high 38 on 15-of-22 shooting from the field. It was a back-and-forth night, but ultimately, the Heat out-lasted the Wizards by a final score of 110-107.
NBABet's Best NBA Bets for Sunday
The NBA season continues on Sunday with nine games throughout the day. Our NBA betting experts have found three best bets, including two prop bets and a moneyline play. Jim Turvey, Chris Baker and Munaf Manji break down their best bets for Warriors-Timberwolves and Grizzlies-Knicks below. >> Download The Action...
Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder
New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/28/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 28, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 28, 2022. Week 7 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (11-8) will alternate between opponents with sub- and...
