Top 25 basketball roundup: Iowa State stuns No. 1 North Carolina
Caleb Grill scored a game-high 31 points and Iowa State knocked off No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 at the Phil
Five Takeaways: Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker lift Michigan State over Oregon
While the majority of its fanbase was sound asleep, No. 12 Michigan State played into the early morning hours and defeated Oregon, 74-70, on Day 2 of the Phil Knight Invitational. It was a nice bounce back for the Spartans, who fell to No. 18 Alabama on Thanksgiving night. Michigan...
Win streak snapped, Kansas looks ahead to Texas Southern
Third-ranked Kansas had its 17-game winning streak halted in its last outing and now looks to begin a new streak
Arkansas basketball vs. Troy: How to watch, stream, listen
After an exciting Feast Week in Maui, Arkansas basketball is back home in Bud Walton Arena tonight. The Troy Trojans (6-1) come to town and look to take advantage of a possible Hawaii hangover for the Hogs. “I’ve talked to other people who have played in Maui. I think that’s one of the concerns is coming back and playing your first game,” Musselman said ahead of Monday’s game. “So, that is of concern. I know sleep patterns are a little bit messed up right now for all of us. But hopefully by (Sunday) night we’ll be a little bit more adjusted...
Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell away from team after brother’s death
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell is away from the team and with family in Illinois after his older brother, Sean, died
Takeaways from Miami Hoops' 66-64 Win Over UCF
Miami won its first road game of the season on Sunday night.
Auburn hires Liberty's Hugh Freeze, who's coming back to SEC
Auburn is hiring Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program, more than five years after his resignation from SEC West rival Mississippi amid both personal and NCAA scandals. Auburn athletic director John Cohen, who was hired on Oct. 31, announced the move on Monday. “After a thoughtful, thorough and well-vetted search, we ended where we started, with Hugh Freeze,” Cohen said. “Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit. Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.” Freeze replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons at a proud program that has fallen on hard times.
Cal Coach Justin Wilcox's Post-Season Focuses on Hiring and Recruiting
Wilcox is hiring two new assistants while trying to solidify and add to his roster.
College football coaching carousel tracker, rumors: Who's in? Who's out?
We're moving into the latter phase of the college football season, that time when programs are looking to shore up their leadership ahead of the early recruiting period and National Signing Day. And hopefully correct the mistakes they've made up to now by trying to find an adequate replacement to ...
Big Ten disciplines Michigan St., Michigan for tunnel incident
The Big Ten conference released a statement Monday outlining disciplinary measures for both Michigan and Michigan State stemming from the Oct. 29 incident in the Michigan State tunnel.
Kendric Davis leads Memphis basketball to double-digit win over Nebraska. Here's what we learned
ORLANDO, Fla. ― DeAndre Williams threw down a fierce, two-handed dunk, giving Memphis basketball a 10-point lead and forcing Nebraska to call a quick timeout. Tigers assistant coaches Frank Haith, Faragi Phillips and Andy Borman led the charge from the bench as it stormed toward Williams, shouting with fists pumping. Memphis used that kind of energy and intensity to defeat Nebraska 73-61 on Friday, bouncing back from a heartbreaking one-point loss to Seton Hall les than 24 hours earlier.
No. 2 Houston off its game, but survives scare from Kent St.
Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Jamal Shead hit the go-ahead jumper with 48 seconds left as No. 2 Houston
Memphis basketball score vs. Stanford: Live updates for Penny Hardaway's team
ORLANDO, Fla. − Memphis basketball is facing Stanford Sunday for just the second time in program history. Penny Hardaway's Tigers (3-2) split their first two games at the ESPN Events Invitational, losing Thursday to Seton Hall and taking down Nebraska on Friday. Kendric Davis has scored 20 points or...
