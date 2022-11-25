ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

170 Homes Planned for Former San Francisco Homeless Shelter Site

Nearly 200 affordable homes could be built on the site of a former homeless shelter, new planning documents show. The housing plans for 1515 South Van Ness Ave. have been in the works for years, but a fresh planning application shows the total number of planned homes has increased from 157 to 170.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco’s first north-south subway is up and running

After years of anticipation and much construction, San Francisco residents and transit riders welcome the Central Subway. This new muni service will add four new stops to the city’s transit network. They include 4th and Brannan Station, Yerba Buena/Moscone Station, Union Square Station, and Chinatown-Rose Pak Station. It’s an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Vandal Strikes SF’s Chinese Consulate With Graffiti After Protest

Protests that erupted across China over strict Covid lockdowns ignited some Bay Area Chinese residents to rally in front of the nation’s diplomatic outpost in San Francisco. About 100 joined the Sunday vigil in front of the Chinese Consulate General on Laguna Street. Photos taken later in the protest show the building’s wall vandalized with graffiti, which was cleaned by Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?

Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
OAKLAND, CA
7x7.com

26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)

This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
sfstandard.com

Man 3D-Prints Entire San Francisco City in Homage to Beloved Hometown

When people yearn for home, some watch movies about their city or call up family. San Francisco native Nick Hollister, however, 3D-printed a giant topographically accurate map to feel closer to his roots. “Printing each tile, I got to know each neighborhood a little,” Hollister said. Hollister grew up...
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The holiday season has arrived San Jose. Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 people hospitalized after being bitten inside SF home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday night after being bitten inside a San Francisco home, according to SFPD. Police say they received a call about a possible stabbing on the unit block of Juanita Way just after 7:00 p.m....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA

