Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
californiaglobe.com
Union Square Robbery Saturday Renews SF Retailer Fears Of Another Crime Laden Holiday Season
A weekend robbery of a Leica store in San Francisco’s Union Square totaling $180,000 in stolen merchandise and $20,000 in damages raised new concerns for shoppers this week as promises to create a safer experience following a string of high-profile robberies last year by city lawmakers have begun to go unfulfilled.
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
sfstandard.com
This East Bay Deli Charges $24 for a Reuben—But You Can’t Really Put a Price on Nostalgia
I would wager that few people could tell you the first restaurant their parents took them to as a baby, but such is the lore of Saul’s Delicatessen in my family. As a toddler, I remember being transfixed by the glow of jelly fruit slices in the candy jars that sat atop the maitre d’s podium at the vast Jewish eatery in North Berkeley.
sfstandard.com
170 Homes Planned for Former San Francisco Homeless Shelter Site
Nearly 200 affordable homes could be built on the site of a former homeless shelter, new planning documents show. The housing plans for 1515 South Van Ness Ave. have been in the works for years, but a fresh planning application shows the total number of planned homes has increased from 157 to 170.
kalw.org
San Francisco’s first north-south subway is up and running
After years of anticipation and much construction, San Francisco residents and transit riders welcome the Central Subway. This new muni service will add four new stops to the city’s transit network. They include 4th and Brannan Station, Yerba Buena/Moscone Station, Union Square Station, and Chinatown-Rose Pak Station. It’s an...
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
sfstandard.com
Vandal Strikes SF’s Chinese Consulate With Graffiti After Protest
Protests that erupted across China over strict Covid lockdowns ignited some Bay Area Chinese residents to rally in front of the nation’s diplomatic outpost in San Francisco. About 100 joined the Sunday vigil in front of the Chinese Consulate General on Laguna Street. Photos taken later in the protest show the building’s wall vandalized with graffiti, which was cleaned by Monday.
sfstandard.com
Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?
Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)
This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
The Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be for rent
Redwood logs were floated down from Mendocino County to build the cabin.
NBC Bay Area
SF Restaurant Owners Concerned About Safety After Vandalism, Break-Ins
A well known San Francisco business has been vandalized and broken into for the second time. Owners of El Faro, a Mexican fast food joint in the Mission District, are concerned about the state of the neighborhood. "It just seems easier to get rid of than to keep fixing it...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
sfstandard.com
Man 3D-Prints Entire San Francisco City in Homage to Beloved Hometown
When people yearn for home, some watch movies about their city or call up family. San Francisco native Nick Hollister, however, 3D-printed a giant topographically accurate map to feel closer to his roots. “Printing each tile, I got to know each neighborhood a little,” Hollister said. Hollister grew up...
sfstandard.com
This SF Homelessness ‘Nonprofit’ was Investigated for Illegal Activity. Here’s What Happened
United Council of Human Services (UCHS), a nonprofit organization located in the Bayview, was recently investigated by the City Controller’s Office for a host of infractions and “criminal activity.”. UCHS received $28 million from its fiscal sponsor, Bayview Hunters Point Foundation, and was audited for mismanaging money to...
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The holiday season has arrived San Jose. Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
KTVU FOX 2
2 people hospitalized after being bitten inside SF home
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday night after being bitten inside a San Francisco home, according to SFPD. Police say they received a call about a possible stabbing on the unit block of Juanita Way just after 7:00 p.m....
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
Human foot washes up on Richmond beach
A Richmond beach-goer made a gruesome discovery after spotting a shoe that washed up from the bay over the weekend.
