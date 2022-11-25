ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona ends 5-game losing streak to Arizona State

By JOHN MARSHALL
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2ARl_0jNpBoIL00

Jedd Fisch began his rebuild with enthusiasm and a vision for the future, pushing Arizona through a difficult first season.

The second season saw the Wildcats take significant strides, on the recruiting trail and the football field.

The culmination of Fisch's reconstruction project — at least so far — took place on a perfect afternoon in the desert with the ideal ending: a long-awaited rivalry win.

Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona beat Arizona State 38-35 on Friday to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry.

“We have all these young guys who are all just going to get better,” Fisch said. “And if we continue to get better, then the build should never end — it’s an infinite game.”

The Wildcats (5-7, 3-6 Pac-12) twice led by 10 points and let Arizona State back in it both times in a wild game that featured 1,018 combined yards.

Wiley was Arizona's workhorse, finishing with the second-most rushing yards in Territorial Cup history behind Trung Candidate's 288 for Arizona in 1998.

The Wildcats ran for 280 yards to offset a rare quiet passing day by Jayden de Laura, capping a turnaround season after going 1-11 a year ago.

“The emotions of the past few years and the results that we had, this one feels good,” Wiley said.

Trenton Bourguet threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona State (3-9, 2-7) in Shaun Aguano’s final game as interim coach. The Sun Devils got the ball back at their own 28-yard line with 1:33 left, but Bourguet threw his second interception after being hit.

The turnover was Arizona State's fifth, crushing its Territorial Cup hopes.

“For all the Sun Devils out there, this cup means so much, it means so much to those guys in the locker room and so much for me,” Aguano said. “I just want to apologize for not keeping it.”

The Sun Devils rallied from some early miscues to lead 14-10 at halftime.

Neither team could stop the other in the second half, combining for five touchdowns and 429 yards in the third quarter alone.

Giovanni Sanders caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Bourguet to put Arizona State up 21-17. Wiley scored on runs of 12 and 72 yards to make it 31-21 Arizona.

Xazavian Halladay scored on a 1-yard run after Jalin Conyers caught a 27-yard pass between two defenders, then Conyers scored on a wide-open 4-yard pass to put Arizona State up 35-31.

DJ Williams answered with a 6-yard score to put Arizona back up and the Wildcats got the ball back on a strip sack of Bourguet with 3:17 left.

Arizona State had one last chance after stopping the Wildcats on fourth down, but Isaiah Taylor made a diving interception after Jacob Manu hit Bourguet's arm.

A melee between multiple players ensued, but the play stood, ending Arizona State's bid for the longest Territorial Cup winning streak since 1965-73.

“They were bringing a corner blitz and I kind of liked it because we know we’re gonna have a one-on-one matchup,” Bourguet said. “I just didn’t have time.”

With that one play, it was finally Arizona's time to hoist the Territorial Cup again.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State racked up 537 total yards but couldn't overcome five turnovers nor stop the Wildcats' offense to close out a roller coaster season.

Arizona ended its second season under coach Jedd Fisch by finally winning the game on the schedule that matters most in Tucson.

AGUANO'S FUTURE

Aguano became emotional talking about his team after the game, all but conceding he will not be named the permanent coach.

Aguano did a solid job and is well respected, both within the program and the community, but the Sun Devils didn't have the results on the field.

“I’m a pretty smart guy in regards to, you know, we didn’t get the job done and it’s a winning business — I get it,” Aguano said. “And I’m so good because I took care of those things.”

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The top offseason priority will be to hire a new full-time head coach. Arizona State may look to make a big-splash hire after its experiment with former NFL coach and TV analyst Herm Edwards flamed out.

Arizona: The Wildcats will likely have several key players back next season, including de Laura, Wiley, WRs Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and S Jaxson Turner.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

Five burning questions for the Arizona Wildcats entering 2023

The offseason has officially begun for the Arizona Wildcats. A season after finishing 1-11 and last place in the Pac-12, the UA in Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch era went 5-7, knocked off a ranked opponent in 12th-ranked UCLA (and did it on the road in what could’ve been the last game at the Rose Bowl for Arizona), and ended a five-game losing skid to rival Arizona State on Friday in a 38-35 win.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown commits to Arizona

The early signing period is right around the corner, and Arizona has added another piece to its 2023 class down the stretch. Although there was no public announcement, AZ Desert Swarm has confirmed that 3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown has committed to the UA. Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds,...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils hire Kenny Dillingham as head football coach

Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham as the next head coach of the Sun Devil football team on Sunday. The coach is scheduled to be introduced at 10 a.m. This year was Dillingham’s first season as Oregon’s offensive coordinator and the first time he’s been under a defense-focused head coach who has given him the keys to call plays. The Ducks’ regular season finished on Saturday with a loss to Oregon State, 38-34. They were 9-3 on the year.
TEMPE, AZ
thesundevils.com

Season Ends With Five-Set Loss To Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball came up short in the rivalry match against Arizona in five sets (23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11) at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday in the last match of the season. Notable Stats. Arizona State (13-19, 7-13 Pac-12) split the season series with Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Jedd Fisch: ‘That was Awesome’ as UA knocks off ASU 38-35 in a thriller

In the end, it was the defense that saved the game for the Arizona. It was the defense that saved the season. The D-E-F-E-N-S-E. Or better yet, the defense? Really?. Imagine that, the one thing that was Arizona’s criticism for all but one or two games (Friday’s included) saved it all. If you think I’m waxing poetic on the importance of Arizona’s defense in UA’s 38-35 thrilling win over Arizona State, well, figure that 5-7 overall looks much better than 4-8. And a one-game win streak is more cosmetic than a six-game losing streak to the rivals from the north.
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Salpointe Catholic’s season ends in 14-10 Quarterfinal loss to Highland

Gilbert — The season has officially come to a close for the Salpointe Catholic Lancers following a tough 14-10 road loss to the no. 2 Highland Hawks in the 6A Quarterfinals. While it was an absolutely crushing blow to the seniors on this year’s Lancer squad, the fact the team even made it to the quarterfinals this year is more than anyone predicted for them.
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

2022 BT Super Conference Comes to Vail

Over 600 members of Beyond Textbook partners, from 67 partnerships, traveled to Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District from across the United States to attend the 2022 Beyond Textbooks Super Conference. Some flew, some like the partnership from the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, drove six hours to attend the conference.
VAIL, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

No Financial Data Reported for Maricopa County Recorder Richer’s PAC Since October 22, Two Weeks Prior to Election

While Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is coming under increased scrutiny for his founding and operation of a political action committee (PAC), the next required opportunity for the public’s visibility on his PAC’s activity is mid-January nearly two months after he sought to influence the November 8 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
thevailvoice.com

September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report

Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
VAIL, AZ
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City

When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections

Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
73K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy