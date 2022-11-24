ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon

With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
scitechdaily.com

Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon

This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
FLORIDA STATE
Astronomy.com

Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth

At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
scitechdaily.com

Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core

A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
scitechdaily.com

As Never Seen Before: NASA’s Webb Reveals an Exoplanet Unlike Any in Our Solar System

Observations of Exoplanet WASP-39b show fingerprints of atoms and molecules, as well as signs of active chemistry and clouds. WASP-39 b is a planet unlike any in our solar system – a Saturn-sized behemoth that orbits its star closer than Mercury is to our Sun. When NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope initially began regular science operations, this exoplanet was one of the first to be examined. The exoplanet science community is buzzing with excitement over the results. Webb’s incredibly sensitive instruments have provided a profile of WASP-39 b’s atmospheric constituents and identified a plethora of contents, including water, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, sodium, and potassium. The findings bode well for the capability of Webb’s instruments to conduct a broad range of investigations of all types of exoplanets, including small, rocky worlds like those in the TRAPPIST-1 system.
Interesting Engineering

James Webb Space Telescope reveals two of the oldest and most distant galaxies ever seen

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured two of the most distant galaxies that were hidden until now, including one that may have formed just 350m years after the big bang. These galaxies are far brighter than anyone expected, surprising astronomers who are struggling to figure out how stars and galaxies could have formed so rapidly after the big bang, which occurred 13.8 billion years ago.
Daily Mail

Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
ComicBook

NASA's Artemis I Mission Captures Stunning Images of Lunar Surface

NASA's Orion spacecraft continues its trip around the Moon as those with the Artemis I objective continue gathering data to use in future missions within the program. Wednesday, Artemis I officials unveiled a series of stills captured of the lunar surface, showing its craters in full glory. Across NASA's social media profiles, four images were shown of different areas of the Moon. According to the post, the pictures released are the closest images taken of the satellite since the Apollo program ended in 1975.
scitechdaily.com

Behold! NASA’s Artemis I Orion Close Flyby of the Moon

Orion re-acquired signal with NASA’s Deep Space Network, at 7:59 a.m. EST (4:59 a.m. PST) after successfully performing the outbound powered flyby burn at 7:44 a.m. EST with a firing of the orbital maneuvering system engine for 2 minutes and 30 seconds to accelerate the spacecraft at a rate of more than 580 mph (930 km/h). At the time of the burn, Orion was 328 miles (528 km) above the Moon, traveling at 5,023 mph. Shortly after the burn, Orion passed 81 miles above the Moon, traveling at 5,102 mph (8,211 km/h). At the time of the lunar flyby, Orion was more than 230,000 miles (370,000 km) from Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy