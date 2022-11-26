Woman dead after apparent domestic dispute on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after what police describe as a possible domestic dispute that broke out on Friday.

It happened on Katanga Drive South in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood.

JSO officers had a large portion of Katanga Street blocked off for several hours as they conducted their investigation.

According to police, a male in his 40′s called to report an unresponsive female, also in her 40′s.

Upon the arrival of emergency crews, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they believe the woman died during a domestic dispute with the man who made the call.

The man has been detained by police.

It’s not yet clear how the man and the victim are connected, but that information will be released once police confirm the victim’s identity.

Sergeant Chris Stephens with JSO offered this advice to those caught in the midst of domestic turmoil.

“Help is available. Reach out to your family, and friends, and reach out to us. We have services available to anyone. We’re just a phone call away,” said Stephens.

As of 7:30 p.m. Friday JSO was working on getting a search warrant to enter the home.

JSO is asking the community to reach out if anyone has information on this incident. People are urged to call 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

