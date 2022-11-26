ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Woman dead after apparent domestic dispute on the Westside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after what police describe as a possible domestic dispute that broke out on Friday.

It happened on Katanga Drive South in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood.

JSO officers had a large portion of Katanga Street blocked off for several hours as they conducted their investigation.

According to police, a male in his 40′s called to report an unresponsive female, also in her 40′s.

Upon the arrival of emergency crews, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they believe the woman died during a domestic dispute with the man who made the call.

The man has been detained by police.

It’s not yet clear how the man and the victim are connected, but that information will be released once police confirm the victim’s identity.

Sergeant Chris Stephens with JSO offered this advice to those caught in the midst of domestic turmoil.

“Help is available. Reach out to your family, and friends, and reach out to us. We have services available to anyone. We’re just a phone call away,” said Stephens.

As of 7:30 p.m. Friday JSO was working on getting a search warrant to enter the home.

JSO is asking the community to reach out if anyone has information on this incident. People are urged to call 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Ray Colon
1d ago

don't ignore domestic violence.. a beating isn't a sign of love.. don't call cops for help unless your having him arrested. No one deserves abuse, physical or verbal. There is help, it's not the cops. don't settle for platitudes, you must take control of your life, just do it.

SN1PTON
2d ago

calling the police was never an option they show up and if women have fought back tried to get away anything the cops take both parties away and your child goes to state care if you have no one to come get them police don't help until it's ti.e to come identify a body

Myra Thompson
2d ago

JSO does nothing to help victims of domestic violence! I know this first hand. I dealt with it for 6 years. JSO told me to buy a gun.

