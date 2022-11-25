Public Utilities Commission rejects Eversource request for help buying electricity

Read full article on original website
WBUR
Thousands of Cape Cod homeowners may need to replace septic systems under new state regulations
A proposed change in state regulations could require tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents to replace or upgrade their septic systems in the next five years, unless local water districts come up with plans to mitigate nitrogen pollution. The new regulations would at first affect only Cape Cod, where decades...
laconiadailysun.com
Connecticut lawmakers seek hearings over energy rate hikes
(The Center Square) – Connecticut lawmakers are calling for regional public hearings over a proposal by one of the state's largest utilities to dramatically hike electricity rates. In a letter to the state Public Utility Regulatory Authority, a group of 20 state senators wrote that they are "profoundly disturbed"...
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
Dire warnings about New England’s winter power grid reliability
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. A new report from a national power...
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
New Hampshire Unveils Rental Assistance; Who Can Apply for It?
Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara wrote a letter to Governor Chris Sununu outlining an urgent situation the day after the midterm elections. A shortage of federal funds caused the New Hampshire rental aid program to stop, and some of the recipients were set to lose their homes, according to McNamara. New...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire Market Basket employee alleges age discrimination in new suit
A Market Basket employee alleges that the supermarket chain promoted younger workers over himself after the state’s Human Rights Commission found probable cause for his age-related grievances. The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owner of the chain, denied the allegations in court, saying that the man was eventually promoted. Rodney Martinez...
Here Are 10 of the Largest Companies & Employers in New Hampshire
Recently, we published this article about the median home prices per county in New Hampshire. As mentioned there, it's no secret that the housing market right now is unbelievably tough, and the job market is no exception. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, although the unemployment rate is...
Mills administration removed LGBTQ learning module as Republicans made it a campaign issue
Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin pressed colleagues to deal with the specific video module immediately since it was getting attention and resulting in questions from lawmakers and educational leaders. Photo by Gabe Souza. As a teaching module explaining transgender identity to young school kids made the rounds on...
Maine's Low Key Approach to the May 3, 2023, REAL ID Deadline - When You Will Need a REAL ID to Fly on a Plane
Maine's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (MBMV) has definitely taken a low-key approach to the federal May 3, 2023, deadline - after which you will need a REAL ID driver's license (or a passport) to fly commercially in the U.S.
laconiadailysun.com
Nevada AG joins others in investigating Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift controversy
(The Center Square) – The Nevada Attorney General's office announced that it is investigating Ticketmaster for "alleged deceptive or unfair trade practices." "Our office has received consumer complaints regarding the recent issues with Ticketmaster, and we are investigating the company for alleged deceptive or unfair trade practices," the tweet stated.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
compassvermont.com
Vermonters Are Gassier and More Bloated Than in Any Other State. If Only It Was Renewable Energy
The company, BIOHM, has released data on lifestyle, diet, and supplement decisions from a sample of 35,000 individuals across the U.S., focused on constipation, gas, and bloating. States with the highest bloating statistics include Vermont, with 74% of participating residents reporting bloat symptoms, followed by Nevada and Arizona, with 71%...
WMUR.com
Tied New Hampshire State House race to be clarified by Legislature
CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican majority in the New Hampshire House will be just one or two seats after the recount and appeals process ended Monday. The Ballot Law Commission considered lingering issues Monday in the counts of some races. Richard Chamberlain, Brentwood town moderator for more than 40 years, took accountability for 27 absentee ballots that went uncounted in his town on election night due to an error.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Breathalyzer scandal could reopen 27,000 drunk driving cases
IN A CASE that has echoes of the notorious drug lab scandals, the state’s highest court will consider whether to make up to 27,000 defendants in drunk driving cases eligible for new trials because of problems with the state’s use of breathalyzer tests. The Supreme Judicial Court is...
wabi.tv
Pertussis rates plummet in Maine amid precautions, new law
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rate of pertussis has fallen sharply in Maine, which not long ago had one of the highest rates of the infectious disease in the country. Pertussis is also called whooping cough and it’s an infection that causes a severe, hacking cough and can be especially dangerous to babies.
Here’s Why it’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Remove Mattress Tags
As we continue to examine some strange Massachusetts laws along with laws that are still on the books even though they are archaic, one law that I always wondered about was the "removing the tag(s)/label from the mattress" law. My friends and I always wondered if the act of removing...
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
travelawaits.com
9 Quaint New England Towns Perfect For An Old-Fashioned Christmas
Cobblestone streets, peppermint-dusted hot cocoa, and the quiet charm of a place that feels like you’ve stepped into a Norman Rockwell painting…there’s no place quite like New England during the holidays. One of the oldest parts of the country, the coastal enclaves and quaint Main Streets found throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont are like none other.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials reported less than 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since June over holiday weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported less than 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since June. Health officials reported 68 people in hospitals who tested positive for the virus Friday. The last time that number was below 70 was on June 30, with 64 people testing positive for COVID-19 in hospitals. The number dropped to 61 on Saturday and increased to 77 on Sunday and Monday.
