KFVS12
SEMO Football returns from Montana
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Football returned home Sunday afternoon from the First Round of the FCS Playoffs in Montana. The team landed safely at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The Redhawks season came to an end Saturday night following a 34-24 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. SEMO finishes the...
semoball.com
Redhawk WBB Notes: SEMO drops a pair in Florida tourney
The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball squad dropped a pair of games in the UCF Thanksgiving Classic in Orlando over the weekend. The Redhawks (2-4) opened play with a 66-49 loss to Rhode Island on Saturday, before falling to the host Knights 67-41 on Sunday. Against the Rams, SEMO's Kennedi...
semoball.com
'Tough' SEMO Conference play gets underway tonight
You can certainly make this definitive statement regarding fourth-year Dexter High School boy’s basketball coach Chad Allen: He has little fear when it comes to scheduling tough competition. The Bearcats will open their 2022-23 season tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Bearcat Events Center against the defending MSHSAA Class...
semoball.com
Redhawk MBB don't do 'little things' early in tight loss
The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball squad did a valiant job on Sunday of continually climbing a mountain in the form of UC Davis in the second game of the Cream City Classic at Milwaukee. However, in many ways, it was the Redhawks, who continually put themselves in the position of having to climb that mountain because of inept offensive execution.
semoball.com
Jackson uses defense to rout Sikeston in SEMO Conference quarterfinals
KENNETT, Mo - The Jackson Indians used a tenacious defensive effort in a 64-20 win over the Sikeston Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Monday evening at Kennett High School. After one quarter of play, the Indians were clinging to an 11-7 lead, but pressure defensively...
semoball.com
Charleston starts season 2-0 at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — Ko’Terrion Owens had a near-perfect performance for Charleston in a 76-48 win over Covington at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The junior led the Bluejays (2-0) with 24 points on 14-of-15 total shots, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked two shots and dished out an assist in the lopsided victory at NMCC High School.
semoball.com
NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
semoball.com
Kelly boat races Bell City in the opening round of the Oran Tournament
ORAN, Mo. — Kelly opened the season with smothering defense and a lethal offensive attack, obliterating Bell City 95-42 in the opening round of the Oran Tournament on Monday, Nov. 28. The second-seeded Hawks (2-0) led from start to finish and were never seriously threatened by the seventh-seeded Cubs...
semoball.com
Portageville splits a pair of games at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The Portageville boys basketball team started the season by switching a pair of games at the Riverbend Shootout at New Madrid County Central High School this past weekend. The Bulldogs (1-1) opened the event with 62-56 loss to Covington despite a game-high 32 points from...
thecomeback.com
Mascot’s strange stunt leaves college football fans confused
The University of Montana hosted Southeast Missouri State on Saturday for a first-round matchup in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. In both college and the NFL, we’ve seen some strange moments from mascots recently. Montana’s mascot, Monte, apparently didn’t want to be left out of the fun.
kbsi23.com
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)
Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
kfmo.com
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman
(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
dailyegyptian.com
SIU students swarm far right preacher on campus
On Monday evening, a woman’s shout could be heard clearly all the way on the east side of Faner hall, drawing onlookers from all over campus to the forefront of the most visceral protest the campus had seen in months. Drawing nearer to the northern end of the student...
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot.
KFVS12
Man injured in shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was injured in a shooting inside a vehicle on the parking at Sikeston Walmart. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. A 19-year-old man from Pemiscot County was taken to an area hospital after...
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision took the life of a pedestrian in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74. Medical responders arrived at the scene. The individual succumed to their injuries. The...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded near Marston, Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered northwest of Marston early Monday morning, November 28. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded at 2:40 a.m. and centered 3 miles northwest of Marston. At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake. For more...
kfmo.com
Mueller Death Investigation Underway
(Farmington, MO) Farmington Police are investigating the death of a Ste. Genevieve County Resident, 54 year old Keith A. Mueller. His body was discovered last Tuesday, November 22nd, in the creek behind the Farmington VFW Clinic at 1580 West Columbia Street. According to a press release from Farmington Police Chief, Rick Baker, a man found Mueller's body submerged while hunting for mushrooms. An Autopsy was performed last Wednesday, November 23rd. The results were not conclusive and the cause of death isn't known yet no trauma was discovered on the body. Additional tests and toxicology results will be obtained later. It's hoped those will assist in determining the exact cause of death. So far no foul play is suspected.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth trafficking charges for Salem man in Paducah
A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in meth trafficking charges for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search allegedly...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after man stabbed on Thanksgiving Day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to a Cape Girardeau hospital around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, November 24 to talk to the victim.
