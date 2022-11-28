Grab these last-minute Cyber Monday deals on our favorite headphones and earbuds

Music makes the world go 'round, but in order to get the best audio experience, you're gonna need some good headphones. There are plenty on the market, but they can be pretty pricey. Fortunately, Cyber Monday is here, and plenty of popular options are receiving ridiculous discounts that you definitely don't want to miss out on. But act fast because these deals aren't expected to last much longer!

Wireless earbuds have come a long way over the past several years thanks to improved designs, longer battery life, and better Bluetooth connectivity. Many of the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed feature impressive battery life that can easily get you through a day and then some, which is quite remarkable for their small size. The Sony WF-1000XM4 are our favorite earbuds, thanks to their superb audio, sleek design, and ability to intelligently block out external sounds with active noise cancelation.

Sony WF-1000XM4 : $279 $178 at Best Buy | $179.99 at Amazon

It doesn't get much better than this. The Sony WF-1000XM4s continue Sony's tradition of pairing great audio with a sleek design and packaging it in a compact design while offering long battery life. And right now, these superb earbuds are more than $100 off.

We also think the Beats Studio Buds shouldn't be overlooked, especially if you're seeking a more affordable offering. These are especially great for iPhone users or those of you that want spatial audio for added immersion when listening to music and playing video games.

Beats Studio Buds: $150 $89.95 at Amazon | Best Buy

If you're a fan of Beats, then the Studio Buds are a solid choice thanks to their unique design and spatial audio support, which is great for anyone subscribed to Apple Music.

Of course, wireless headphones are also a good way to go if you want to be fully and completely immersed in your entertainment, whether it's music or gaming, and they're often capable of crazy battery life thanks to their larger size. Even the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are on sale, and those babies just launched in August this year.

Whether for yourself or a loved one, a good pair of wireless headphones or earbuds will make a great holiday gift, and there are some great deals that you should not miss out on.

Cyber Monday deals on wireless earbuds

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro : $169.99 $84.99 at Soundcore (with coupon) | Amazon

These earbuds not only look good but they are recommended by 20 Grammy award-winning audio producers for their detailed, accurate sound and 32-hour battery life.

Jabra Elite 7 Active: $179.99 $95.45 at Amazon | $99.99 at Best Buy

Jabra is known for its great earbuds for fitness enthusiasts, and the Jabra Elite 7 Active are its best. They feature IP57 water resistance to ward off sweat, 30 hours of battery life, and fast charging in case you need a quick top-up.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $149 at Amazon

Google's premium earbuds are perfect for Pixel owners, with great ANC, long battery life, and quick access to features like Google Assistant and real-time language translation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best earbuds to get if you own a Galaxy device. They're able to seamlessly connect with Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches and switch audio between them when necessary.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon | Best Buy

Sennheiser earbuds are not exactly cheap, given their premium design and high-quality audio features. That's why it's best to snag them at a discount whenever one comes along.

Jaybird Vista 2: $150 $100 at Amazon

Our top pick for workout earbuds , the Vista 2 gives you IP66 dust and water resistance, a drop-proof design, a comfortable fit, reliable ANC, and other perks that'll help them survive any workout.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: $250 $149.99 at Amazon

Our audio reviewer wrote that "If you're an Apple user looking for something sporty, don't start with the AirPods; start with the Powerbeats Pro." These are designed for iPhone users with an H1 chip that helps them connect seamlessly with their phone.

Cyber Monday deals on wireless headphones

Soundcore Life Q35: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Not only do the Soundcore Life Q35 offer amazing audio, ANC, and battery life, but they are also much cheaper than similar offerings from Sony, Bose, and others, making this a great Cyber Monday buy.

Beats Studio 3: $349.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

These incredible Beats headphones offer pure ANC and stellar connection thanks to Apple's W1 chip. This deal snags you these stylish headphones at a $200 discount, which is definitely a steal!

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329.00 $229.00 at Amazon | Best Buy

Bose is no slouch when it comes to audio, and the QuietComfort 45 headphones are true to their name, offering a lightweight build and different Quiet modes to adjust your ANC.



Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: $349.95 $296.19 at Amazon | $299 at Best Buy

These are the newest Sennheiser wireless headphones, so the fact that they're already on sale is pretty crazy. You should snag these fantastic headphones before they go back up to their original price.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $348.00 at Amazon | Best Buy

Sony's best line of premium headphones gets even better with the sleek design of the WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Block out all the noise for multiple days at a time with up to 40 hours of battery life.