2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
The 14 Best Concord CA Restaurants
Concord, California, is a significant suburb with a population of around 150,000. It is a charming town with a diversified population and a fascinating history. Though often neglected by visitors, the East Bay suburbs have incredible flavors. As an example, consider the Concord community in northern Contra Costa County. Concord’s cuisine scene has its own particular taste.
The Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be for rent
Redwood logs were floated down from Mendocino County to build the cabin.
Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)
This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
Upcoming Christmas Themed Events
Here is a look at upcoming Christmas themed events and city events in East Contra Costa County which included City of Antioch, City of Brentwood, City of Oakley, City of Pittsburg and Town of Discovery Bay. With it being small business Saturday, be sure to shop local!!!!!. Saturday, November 26.
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
San Francisco, CA USA
Found these hearts on my daily walk in Golden Gate Park. It was hanging on olive tree and the other was on a bush by the rose garden. Super cute to see since I was having a hard day. I hung it on my Christmas tree!
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
Mysterious white powder found in neighborhoods near Martinez Refinery
Contra Costa County Health officials are working to determine the source of a white powdery substance, found in neighborhoods near the Martinez Refining Company on Pacheco Boulevard Friday morning. "It was on my car, it was on my house, in my boat, and in my gazebo. Everywhere," said Martinez resident...
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?
Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
Santa Rosa residential fire causes $75,000 in damages
A residential fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a Santa Rosa home early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Santa Rose Fire Department.
5 Places Still Open for Christmas Day in the Bay Area
Many around the world will be celebrating Christmas after 2 years of Covid. Just in case you forget anything along the way or are looking for a place to eat, here are 5 places still open this Christmas Day 2022.
'They took down all the cameras': Sacramento toy, collectible store hit by thieves ahead of Small Business Saturday sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Leuong, the owner of Toy Fusion in Sacramento, takes pride in the nostalgia his shop offers to customers. “When people come visit, in a way, they go back in time,” Leuong said. He and his staff love bringing that joy to customers, who, he...
The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room
