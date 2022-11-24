ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 14 Best Concord CA Restaurants

Concord, California, is a significant suburb with a population of around 150,000. It is a charming town with a diversified population and a fascinating history. Though often neglected by visitors, the East Bay suburbs have incredible flavors. As an example, consider the Concord community in northern Contra Costa County. Concord’s cuisine scene has its own particular taste.
CONCORD, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
ANTIOCH, CA
7x7.com

26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)

This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
BERKELEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Upcoming Christmas Themed Events

Here is a look at upcoming Christmas themed events and city events in East Contra Costa County which included City of Antioch, City of Brentwood, City of Oakley, City of Pittsburg and Town of Discovery Bay. With it being small business Saturday, be sure to shop local!!!!!. Saturday, November 26.
ANTIOCH, CA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

San Francisco, CA USA

Found these hearts on my daily walk in Golden Gate Park. It was hanging on olive tree and the other was on a bush by the rose garden. Super cute to see since I was having a hard day. I hung it on my Christmas tree!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mysterious white powder found in neighborhoods near Martinez Refinery

Contra Costa County Health officials are working to determine the source of a white powdery substance, found in neighborhoods near the Martinez Refining Company on Pacheco Boulevard Friday morning. "It was on my car, it was on my house, in my boat, and in my gazebo. Everywhere," said Martinez resident...
MARTINEZ, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?

Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe

In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room 
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy