BBC
Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after beating Italy
Canada will face Australia in the Davis Cup final on Sunday after beating Italy in the semi-finals. Italy's Lorenzo Sonego defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 in an opening singles rubber lasting three hours and 15 minutes in Malaga. World number six Felix Auger-Aliassime levelled the tie for...
Canada defeats Australia to claim first Davis Cup title
Canada won the tournament for the first time since their initial participation in 1913.
tennisuptodate.com
Hewitt slams Davis Cup format after Australia defeat: “The concept of competition is wrong and nobody listens”
Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt praised his team but slammed the competition for the format once again explaining how wrong it is. Most tennis fans remember the old Davis Cup with the almost football-like atmosphere that made it a unique event rather hard to replicate in tennis. The sheer emotion and energy that players drew from the engaged crowds made it a memorable spectacle even on Television. This version of the competition doesn't have that and Hewitt talked about it after the final:
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini makes return to tennis but Canada move past Italy in the Davis Cup Final
Canada will take on Australia in the Davis Cup Finals as the team defeated Italy in the doubles match that featured a surprise. It was supposed to be Pospisil/Auger-Aliassime against Fognini and Bolelli but Matteo Berrettini got the nomination to the surprise of many. The Italian had been out for weeks due to a foot injury and he was not expected to play.
Tennis-List of Davis Cup winners
Nov 27 (Reuters) - List of Davis Cup winners since the competition began in 1900:. 2020–21: Russian Tennis Federation bt Croatia 2-0 Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
BBC
Davis Cup: Great Britain drawn away to Colombia in 2023 qualifiers
Great Britain have been drawn away to Colombia in the qualifying round of the 2023 Davis Cup. Britain had a wildcard into this year's Finals but will have to win February's tie in South America to qualify for next September's group stage. The tie will take place the week after...
SkySports
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal extends winning streak in exhibition matches against Ruud
Rafael Nadal has found some magic in South America as he defeated Casper Ruud in three matches played so far. Nadal and Ruud are touring South America together playing exhibition matches in most of the countries in the continent. They have played three matches so far and Nadal won all three continuing his good form as of late. Nadal bested Ruud at the ATP Finals as well.
tennismajors.com
Canada claims first Davis Cup crown after Auger-Aliassime defeats de Minaur
For the first time in Davis Cup history, Canada is the champion. The Canadians lifted their maiden trophy after Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday’s second singles rubber inside Martin Carpena Pavilion in Malaga, Spain. On the heels of Denis Shapovalov’s straight-set win over Thanasi Kokkinakis to kick off the proceedings, Auger-Aliassime’s point was the clinching one in a 2-0 sweep of the Aussies.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios sends exhibition gauntlet out ahead of Australian Open: "This is an invitation to any tennis player who thinks they can beat me"
Nick Kyrgios challenged any player that thinks they can beat him to an exhibition match in Australia prior to the Australian Open. The native Aussie is feeling really confident about his game after a tremendous year that saw him play in his maiden grand slam final in Wimbledon. He's promised a huge year in 2023 and posted several updates on social media showing himself working hard in the gym.
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud finally defeats Nadal on Latin American tour
Casper Ruud ended the winning streak of Rafael Nadal against him by beating him in Ecuador in straight sets. The Norwegian player lost four matches in a row against Nadal starting with the Roland Garros defeat earlier this year. Nadal made it two in a row at the ATP Finals recently winning in two sets and then they played some more.
tennisuptodate.com
Former ATP player Sam Groth wins Melbourne District South seat in election
Former Australian tennis player is headed to the Victorian parliament after winning the election to represent a district south of Melbourne. Groth was a fairly decent tennis player who is most famous for his devastating serve. He had one of the fastest serves on Tour which was notorious around the Tour. He actually still holds the record for the fastest-ever recorded serve at 264 km/h during a 4-6 3-6 loss to Ignatik in Busan, South Korea in 2012.
tennisuptodate.com
Hewitt wishes Davis Cup Final was back home: "I'm disappointed the boys don't get to play in front of 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena"
Lleyton Hewitt was very outspoken about his dislike of the new way the Davis Cup is being played and he talked about it even more. The Australian is with the team in Malaga for the event final and he's disappointed about the lads not being able to really feel what the Davis Cup means. For Hewitt it means playing back home in Australia in front of their fans:
ng-sportingnews.com
'Gutted': Australia's Davis Cup drought continues as Canada prove too strong in final
Australia's drought in the Davis Cup has continued for another year, falling short against Canada in the 2022 final. After getting past Croatia and Netherlands in the lead-up to the final, Australia had a tough assignment with two players inside the ATP top 20 on the opposing team and already missing Nick Kyrgios.
