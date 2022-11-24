Read full article on original website
'Absolutely Insane:' Shark With Jaw Hanging off Filmed by Hawaii Boat
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
Fisherman catches 67-pound goldfish
A fisherman has caught one of the world's largest goldfish, weighing in at 67 pounds. Known as "The Carrot," the carp-koi hybrid is a well-known resident at Bluewater Lakes in the Champagne region of France.
Marine scientist almost dives into a shark’s mouth in video: ‘I love that tiger shark’
Ocean Ramsey, a marine conservationist, says she's been swimming with sharks for so long, it feels like she's grown up with some of them. So when Queen Nikki, a 16-foot tiger shark, jumped out of the water and bit at Ramsey's fins in a now viral video, the shark scientist laughed and greeted her by saying, "Hi Nikki! Aww..."
Watch the Adorable Moment Dog Meets a Friendly Humpback Whale
"This is the first time he has really gotten up close and personal with a whale!" a spokesperson for the Monterey Bay Whale Watch told Newsweek.
This $8 Billion Turtle-Shaped Yacht Is Not a Joke
Among many things that weren’t on our Bingo cards for 2022, a giant turtle-shaped yacht—which is also being described as a floating city—is certainly at the top of the list. And yet, here we are. As CNN reported, an Italian design firm, Lazzarini Design Studio, has drafted plans for a massive boat shaped like an oversized tortoise with outstretched flippers. The vessel is so big that it’s not even being called a superyacht, but rather designers have described it as a terayacht. As such, it was given an appropriately big name, Pangeos, a nod to Pangea, the ancient supercontinent that once incorporated almost all of Earth’s landmasses. According to Lazzarini, the ship will be big enough to hold various hotels, apartments, condos, shopping centers, parks, and other amenities for up to 60,000 guests. The yacht will even have ship and aircraft ports so guests can visit when Pangeos isn’t docked near land. Which is helpful since, as of now, the company doesn’t foresee any strict itinerary, but rather expects the turtle to simply coast around the world.
Watch This Massive Shark Jump Aboard a Fishing Boat
They’re going to need a bigger boat. A group of people fishing in New Zealand were shocked when they picked up an accidental hitchhiker: A massive mako shark that leapt aboard their fishing boat. Over the weekend, Churchys Charter NZ took a group of five customers out fishing off...
Love Your Ride: 1962 Sunbeam
One of the best presents anyone can get for their 16th birthday is a car. For Bonnie Klein, that was a 1962 Sunbeam Alpine Series II. Six decades later, she remains the car’s only owner. “I have phenomenal memories, a lifetime of memories in this car,” said Klein, of...
Kojonup, WA USA
Found outside Country Kitchen in Kojonup, WA. Was stressed over a few things, found this 💗 and such pure joy. It hangs in my car to remind me that it’s the simple things that warms the heart. Thank you x.
Woman living in Australia surprises parents at Outback restaurant in New Mexico
Teige Zeller showed up in person while talking with her parents on a call.
Tiffin, IA USA
My son and I were on a bike ride, and when we got to the end of the trail, he spotted the heart in a tree. And he hadn’t wanted to go to the end of the trail, but I pushed him that we could, and if we hadn’t we would not have found this heart! Such a fun surprise. It made our day. Now it’s on our Christmas tree.
Lagrangeville, NY USA
It was Saturday morning of the Thanksgiving weekend. I needed to do my grocery shopping after being away for the week visiting my son and family. The local fire station was selling Christmas trees and having a craft fair. Did I need a Christmas tree? No. My artificial one would be put up soon but I missed the days when the kids were little and we would tag and cut our own tree. I walked through the tree lot at the fire station immersed in the fragrance of the fresh cut trees and the nearby wood fire to keep the volunteers warm.
Winter Haven, FL USA
We were going to check on our family RV at a nearby storage facility, when we opened the gate we found this little heart with ‘Stitch’ [one of our favorite Disney characters] and decided to give it a home. The heart just made us feel as if everything was going to be okay that day. Our new little heart will be a permanent addition to our family Christmas tree. Thank you.
Fish Facts: A Redfish and its Black Spot(s)
Perhaps the single feature most associated with the red drum is its spot. That is, the one spot (on each side), on its tail. That spot is what’s called ocellated: a black circle, usually surrounded by a white ring, located at the beginning of the tail fin, on the upper side. That iconic mark accounts for the species’ scientific name: Sciaenops ocellatus.
Octopus 'Hugs and Kisses' Diver in Extremely Rare Footage
Scuba diving is no easy feat, and it takes a person of a a certain pedigree to do it correctly and confidently. One woman knew what she was doing on her dive when she captured video footage showing the kind of crazy things that can occur when taking the plunge.
