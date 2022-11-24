ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Omaha, NE USA

We spotted the quilted heart on a stroll through the Dundee neighborhood in Omaha, NE, it was hanging in bush just off the sidewalk. My 4yr old spotted it and she hasn’t put it down since! We are currently decorating for Christmas and it will perfect on our little tree.
OMAHA, NE

