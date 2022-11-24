Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Police Department searching for suspect involved in Bestbet shootingZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Families, loved ones reunited today at Mayport for homecoming
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 300 men and women were overseas on USS Thomas Hudner for just a little over a month. A voyage that is something to remember according to commanding officer, Shelby Nikitin. “Being a part of the group that gets to support the Gerald R. ford...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Goodwill sets opening in East Arlington at Kernan and McCormick
Goodwill Industries of North Florida scheduled a ribbon-cutting for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 for its thrift store and donation center at 1919 Kernan Blvd. in East Arlington. The store is at Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road, replacing a donation center in nearby Cobblestone Crossing. Goodwill Industries of North Florida operates...
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Giving back is the spirit of the holiday, and you don't have to go far to witness it. “Today we’re going to have greens for the people, some turkey, some chicken, yellow rice, mac and cheese and somebody left a sweet potato pie but we’re not going to talk about that,” said Edmond Baker, Cooped Up Kitchen owner.
folioweekly.com
Jacksonville’s Indian Culture Via Manan Patel
The first Thanksgiving is portrayed and remembered as a friendly harvest festival where the Pilgrims (or immigrants I should say), came together to eat and give thanks. But, in reality, the assembly of the Indigenous Natives and the English settlers was more about political alliances, the pursuit of peace, and diplomacy, according to some historical tales.
First Coast News
7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville
Florida authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl who was last seen in Jacksonville on Saturday.
First Coast News
List: Holiday events across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
Update: Missing 17-year-old with found safe in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced that a missing 17-year-old has been located and reunited with his family. His name has been redacted from this story due to his age. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office previously said the teen was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m....
First Coast News
Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
wqcs.org
K9s United Recognizes Giving Tuesday and Encourages Community Support through K9 Corps
Florida - Sunday November 27, 2022: K9s United invites dog lovers to join the organization’s K9 Corps to provide monthly contributions to the cause this Giving Tuesday, November 29. K9s United is a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting law enforcement K-9 units with vital equipment and training to protect...
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
Bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Street Fair and tree lighting ceremony is happening this Saturday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. at 8264 Lone Star Road. Admission is free so bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony! There will be Giveaways, Crafts, Food, Music, Games and even a surprise guest!
First Coast News
Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
Regency Square Mall given warning citation for safety, health hazards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Square Mall has been given a warning citation from the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Code Compliance Division. The citation was given to the property owner last week, citing various commercial violations in the common areas, including a roof leak, interior ceiling damage, exposed wiring and flooring.
First Coast News
Woman injured in Carver Manor area shooting
The woman was shot in the hand, according to Jacksonville police. All suspects are in custody.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Suspect identified after woman shot in hand in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the person who shot a young woman Sunday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO said the shooting happened at the intersection of Soutel Drive and New Kings Road. JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s shot...
Comments / 0