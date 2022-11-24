ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Winter Haven, FL USA

We were going to check on our family RV at a nearby storage facility, when we opened the gate we found this little heart with ‘Stitch’ [one of our favorite Disney characters] and decided to give it a home. The heart just made us feel as if everything was going to be okay that day. Our new little heart will be a permanent addition to our family Christmas tree. Thank you.

