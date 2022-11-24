Read full article on original website
Related
Woman living in Australia surprises parents at Outback restaurant in New Mexico
Teige Zeller showed up in person while talking with her parents on a call.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Kojonup, WA USA
Found outside Country Kitchen in Kojonup, WA. Was stressed over a few things, found this 💗 and such pure joy. It hangs in my car to remind me that it’s the simple things that warms the heart. Thank you x.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Winter Haven, FL USA
We were going to check on our family RV at a nearby storage facility, when we opened the gate we found this little heart with ‘Stitch’ [one of our favorite Disney characters] and decided to give it a home. The heart just made us feel as if everything was going to be okay that day. Our new little heart will be a permanent addition to our family Christmas tree. Thank you.
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Crumbling Winter Gardens beauty snapped by photographers
Amateur photographers have been granted access to a decaying seaside landmark before major restoration takes place. The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, has stood empty since 2008. Snappers were invited to capture the "decaying beauty" of the iron and glass structure and peek behind the scaffolding in tours at...
BBC
Stanley Ferry: Canal trust offers rare tour of lock gate workshop
The Canal & River Trust is offering visitors the chance for a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Wakefield's Stanley Ferry lock gate workshop. The tour comes as the trust embarks on a £58m programme of vital repair and restoration works. It is a chance for visitors to learn...
Comments / 0