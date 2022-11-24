According to a Friday article from Omaha World-Herald, authorities issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43. When Law&Crime asked the Nebraskan Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for information on the whereabouts of the suspect and the missing woman, they did not react right away. Allen, a local resident of Omaha, was reportedly last seen on November 19 around 11 p.m. At her residence, which is close to 168th and Blondo Streets.

