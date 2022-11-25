Georgia A. Koontz Pasley Gattung, age 89, passed away in Glen Carbon, IL on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Mrs. Gattung was born in Keyesport, IL on February 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Rosa Elizabeth (nee Thacker) and Clarence Eugene Koontz, Sr. She married Harold E. Pasley on June 4, 1949, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1983. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Louise Koontz Carver and Juanita Koontz Reynolds; a brother – Clarence Eugene Koontz, Jr.; and nieces and nephews – Linda Carver Fisher, Donald Gene Carver, Gerald Ray Carver, Marilyn Reynolds Boeh, and Sheila Kay Reynolds Shantz.

