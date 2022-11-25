Read full article on original website
wgel.com
A Big Crowd For Come Home For Christmas
A big crowd enjoyed the annual Come Home for Christmas community celebration in downtown Greenville Saturday evening. Festivities included food, a petting zoo, ice skating, a lighted parade, and much more. The DeMoulin Museum welcomed live reindeer for a Rudolph-themed evening. Elaine McNamara, executive director of the Greenville Chamber, told...
advantagenews.com
Inaugural Christmas Parade to kick off Bethalto Christmas Village
The Bethalto Spirit organization will present the village’s first-ever Christmas parade Saturday to kick off the Christmas Village light display in Central Park. The parade leaves the parking lot of Roselawn Memory Gardens cemetery at 4 p.m. and travels east on the Plegge Expressway to the park. Bethalto Spirit...
wgel.com
Chyrel A. Wessel
Chyrel A. Wessel, age 69, of Collinsville passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 20, 1953 in Alexandria, Virginia the daughter of Elmer and Margaret (Donneman) Wessel. She is survived by her aunts and uncles: Ted and Rosalie Wessel of Florida and...
FOX2now.com
Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories
ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
gladstonedispatch.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
wgel.com
Kevin V. Woltering
Kevin V. Woltering, age 63, of Glen Carbon, and formerly of Breese and St. Rose, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Kindred Hospital St. Louis South. He was born August 18, 1959 in Breese, son of the late Victor and Mary, nee Hilmes, Woltering. In addition to his parents,...
wgel.com
Richard Ross Kramer
Richard Ross Kramer, 69, of Sorento, died at 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his residence. Rich was born September 13, 1953, in Wood River, the son of Marion and Eleanor C. (Carlock) Kramer. He married Karen Kristine “Kris” Kistler in June of 1975, and they have enjoyed over 47 years of marriage.
okawvilletimes.com
Riechmann to Perform at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
Nashville High School Stinger Maliah Riechmann will represent Varsity Spirit, in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade at the In Honolulu, Hawaii from December 4-9. She is the daughter of Mike and Melissa Riechmann of Hoyleton. Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”
Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
wgel.com
Fred A. Bircher
Fred A. Bircher, 73, of Highland, IL, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 28, 1949, in Highland, IL, to Bernell and Patricia (nee Lonergan) Bircher. He married Cherie Bargetzi on December 20, 1969, in Highland, IL. Born...
advantagenews.com
Alton Pride food drive deemed a huge success
Alton Pride’s inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition has been deemed a huge success by organizers. Ten area bars participated in the competition which ran October 29 thru November 12. More than 2,000 non-perishable food items were donated over the two-week period. The donations collected were paired with turkeys and donations from Mike & Mikey Klasner and Friends.
wgel.com
Georgia A. Koontz Pasley Gattung
Georgia A. Koontz Pasley Gattung, age 89, passed away in Glen Carbon, IL on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Mrs. Gattung was born in Keyesport, IL on February 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Rosa Elizabeth (nee Thacker) and Clarence Eugene Koontz, Sr. She married Harold E. Pasley on June 4, 1949, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1983. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Louise Koontz Carver and Juanita Koontz Reynolds; a brother – Clarence Eugene Koontz, Jr.; and nieces and nephews – Linda Carver Fisher, Donald Gene Carver, Gerald Ray Carver, Marilyn Reynolds Boeh, and Sheila Kay Reynolds Shantz.
wsiu.org
SSM Health installs weapons detectors at southern Illinois hospitals
Patients and visitors to some southern Illinois hospitals may notice some changes starting this week. SSM Health has installed new equipment at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon and St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia aimed at scanning for weapons. The touchless detection systems were installed in the entrances to the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fight between residents of CILA home in rural Salem sends one to hospital for treatment
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a CILA home in the 3300 block of Selmaville Road southwest of Salem Sunday night to a report of a fight between two residents. A 25-year-old man who was kicked in the chest was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment....
KSDK
Holiday Indian Market in Collinsville, Illinois
A Holiday Indian Market took place on Sunday in Collinsville, Illinois. Works of Native American artists were featured at the event.
'We have lost a dear, dear friend': Co-workers, family and friends remember 2 sisters killed in south St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS — Family, co-workers and friends are mourning the loss of two beloved sisters, who were killed by a speeding driver in a stolen car. Police said a stolen Cadillac XTS was speeding when it hit the back of a Chevy Trax on Meramec and Gravois around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman’s love of photography inspired by Ansel Adams
As FOX 2's chief meteorologist, Glenn Zimmerman can look at atmospheric data on a screen or computer printout and use those models and information to tell the residents of the greater St. Louis region what to expect when they walk out the door.
Burglary at Tamm Avenue Bar overnight
Overnight, more businesses in St. Louis were targeted by smash-and-grab burglaries
