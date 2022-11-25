ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas, IL


wgel.com

A Big Crowd For Come Home For Christmas

A big crowd enjoyed the annual Come Home for Christmas community celebration in downtown Greenville Saturday evening. Festivities included food, a petting zoo, ice skating, a lighted parade, and much more. The DeMoulin Museum welcomed live reindeer for a Rudolph-themed evening. Elaine McNamara, executive director of the Greenville Chamber, told...
GREENVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Inaugural Christmas Parade to kick off Bethalto Christmas Village

The Bethalto Spirit organization will present the village’s first-ever Christmas parade Saturday to kick off the Christmas Village light display in Central Park. The parade leaves the parking lot of Roselawn Memory Gardens cemetery at 4 p.m. and travels east on the Plegge Expressway to the park. Bethalto Spirit...
BETHALTO, IL
wgel.com

Chyrel A. Wessel

Chyrel A. Wessel, age 69, of Collinsville passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 20, 1953 in Alexandria, Virginia the daughter of Elmer and Margaret (Donneman) Wessel. She is survived by her aunts and uncles: Ted and Rosalie Wessel of Florida and...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories

ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
STAUNTON, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.

Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Kevin V. Woltering

Kevin V. Woltering, age 63, of Glen Carbon, and formerly of Breese and St. Rose, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Kindred Hospital St. Louis South. He was born August 18, 1959 in Breese, son of the late Victor and Mary, nee Hilmes, Woltering. In addition to his parents,...
GLEN CARBON, IL
wgel.com

Richard Ross Kramer

Richard Ross Kramer, 69, of Sorento, died at 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his residence. Rich was born September 13, 1953, in Wood River, the son of Marion and Eleanor C. (Carlock) Kramer. He married Karen Kristine “Kris” Kistler in June of 1975, and they have enjoyed over 47 years of marriage.
SORENTO, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Riechmann to Perform at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Nashville High School Stinger Maliah Riechmann will represent Varsity Spirit, in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade at the In Honolulu, Hawaii from December 4-9. She is the daughter of Mike and Melissa Riechmann of Hoyleton. Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are...
NASHVILLE, IL
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”

Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
wgel.com

Fred A. Bircher

Fred A. Bircher, 73, of Highland, IL, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 28, 1949, in Highland, IL, to Bernell and Patricia (nee Lonergan) Bircher. He married Cherie Bargetzi on December 20, 1969, in Highland, IL. Born...
HIGHLAND, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Pride food drive deemed a huge success

Alton Pride’s inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition has been deemed a huge success by organizers. Ten area bars participated in the competition which ran October 29 thru November 12. More than 2,000 non-perishable food items were donated over the two-week period. The donations collected were paired with turkeys and donations from Mike & Mikey Klasner and Friends.
ALTON, IL
wgel.com

Georgia A. Koontz Pasley Gattung

Georgia A. Koontz Pasley Gattung, age 89, passed away in Glen Carbon, IL on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Mrs. Gattung was born in Keyesport, IL on February 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Rosa Elizabeth (nee Thacker) and Clarence Eugene Koontz, Sr. She married Harold E. Pasley on June 4, 1949, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1983. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Louise Koontz Carver and Juanita Koontz Reynolds; a brother – Clarence Eugene Koontz, Jr.; and nieces and nephews – Linda Carver Fisher, Donald Gene Carver, Gerald Ray Carver, Marilyn Reynolds Boeh, and Sheila Kay Reynolds Shantz.
GLEN CARBON, IL
wsiu.org

SSM Health installs weapons detectors at southern Illinois hospitals

Patients and visitors to some southern Illinois hospitals may notice some changes starting this week. SSM Health has installed new equipment at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon and St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia aimed at scanning for weapons. The touchless detection systems were installed in the entrances to the...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
MARION COUNTY, IL

