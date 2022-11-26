Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash

4 hurt in traffic accident at 103rd and Cottage Grove 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.

Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.

The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 22-year-old woman in the same car was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The crash happened about two miles away from where a speeding car crashed into several other vehicles on Wednesday , killing two people, and injuring several others.

Police said, in that crash, a black Dodge Charger was speeding the wrong way down Cottage Grove Avenue, when it hit seven cars, and then caught fire.

The two people in the Charger died. Seven children and nine adults were injured.

Police said the Charger had been reported stolen earlier in the day, and a rifle was found in the car. Police did not say how fast the car might have been going, but witnesses said speeds reached near 100 mph.