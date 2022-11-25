Read full article on original website
Tucson, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Tucson. The Mountain View High School - Marana basketball team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on November 28, 2022, 18:00:00.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball jumps to No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25
Arizona didn’t just come back from Hawaii with some extra hardware, it also returned to Tucson with a bunch of court cred after rolling through the Maui Invitational field. And, accordingly, a Top 5 national ranking. The Wildcats (6-0) have jumped 10 spots in the latest Associated Press Top...
Arizona moves up to 4th in AP Poll
Arizona basketball is ranked fourth in the newest AP Poll. The Wildcats are coming off a Maui Invitational that saw them defeat Cincinnati, San Diego State, and Creighton. "I learned that we're good," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We're tough. We're gritty. I think there's going to be some great things for us to really double down on and some things to show our guys where we went the wrong way.
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
thevailvoice.com
September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report
Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
azdesertswarm.com
That was a nice season for Arizona football, but next year must be even better
By any reasonable metric, this season was a success. Arizona went 5-7, with a 3-6 mark in the Pac-12. Three of their wins came against teams that finished with winning records – with one of them over a highly-ranked UCLA – and beat rival Arizona State. Consider the...
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson enters transfer portal
The first departure for the Arizona Wildcats following the 2022 season is running back Drake Anderson, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Anderson, a 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Chandler native, transferred to the UA from Northwestern before the 2021 season. Anderson played in 11 games — starting three of them — for Arizona in 2021 and rushed for 385 yards and one touchdown. Anderson's season-high at the UA was a 92-yard performance in the Wildcats' loss to Washington State in '21.
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
Three of Pima County's parks on the Loop vandalized
Pima County said the vandalism will cost $5 thousand and the bathroom parts could take up to a month to come in.
azbigmedia.com
Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years
It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
KOLD-TV
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center. Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six...
KOLD-TV
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A spike in COVID cases was predicted when the temperatures began to drop, and people spent more time indoors. It happened so fast though, that Pima County went from mild transmission to high risk in a weekend. “Cases up 100%, hospitalizations are up 49%, there’s...
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
KOLD-TV
Missing Casa Grande woman found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in the desert in Casa Grande on Monday, Nov. 28. According to Casa Grande police, Carol Jones was last seen alive at the Caliche Living Center at 1600 North Peart around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Desert camping
Gil Jennings submitted this photo and note: “Casa Grande camping after the Cactus Fly-In. My tent and chair in the shade of wing. My old straight tail Cessna 172 would attract many other campers who placed their folding chairs under the wing during the heat of the day. Great memories.”
1 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened near Old Father and Cortaro around 3 p.m. According to the officials, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side late Monday, Nov. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was hit near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road. The TPD said the...
Sedona Red Rock News
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud
Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
azpm.org
The Buzz: What is the future of Southern Arizona's shopping malls?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The weekend following Thanksgiving has traditionally been the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday deal-seekers leading the way into the retail sector's busy time. But the days of crowds lined up outside of shopping malls and big box stores...
AZFamily
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three members of the same family are dead after a rollover crash on I-10 near Casa Grande last week. Four other family members were injured in the crash on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a family of seven was...
