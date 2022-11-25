ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddlebrooke, AZ

tribunenewsnow.com

Wildcats open with a 66-33 win over the Wildkats

Head Wildcat Coach Eric Miller and his team opened the hoop season last week with four games played at the Boyd Baker Tournament hosted by The Gregory School in Tucson. Coach Miller’s veteran roster currently has seniors Kelten Chairez, Jareon Miller, Nehemiah Balda, Mees Koopman, Tristan Paddock, Bannon Johnston, Bryce Bushman, Zane Johnson, Damarcus Bufford, Blake Palmer and Bridger Fields on the roster. Junior Brent Bush, sophomore Landon Miller, and freshmen Cort Miller and Eli James round out the team.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson enters transfer portal

The first departure for the Arizona Wildcats following the 2022 season is running back Drake Anderson, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Anderson, a 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Chandler native, transferred to the UA from Northwestern before the 2021 season. Anderson played in 11 games — starting three of them — for Arizona in 2021 and rushed for 385 yards and one touchdown. Anderson's season-high at the UA was a 92-yard performance in the Wildcats' loss to Washington State in '21.
TUCSON, AZ
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Desert camping

Gil Jennings submitted this photo and note: “Casa Grande camping after the Cactus Fly-In. My tent and chair in the shade of wing. My old straight tail Cessna 172 would attract many other campers who placed their folding chairs under the wing during the heat of the day. Great memories.”
CASA GRANDE, AZ
thevailvoice.com

2022 BT Super Conference Comes to Vail

Over 600 members of Beyond Textbook partners, from 67 partnerships, traveled to Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District from across the United States to attend the 2022 Beyond Textbooks Super Conference. Some flew, some like the partnership from the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, drove six hours to attend the conference.
VAIL, AZ
Eastern Progress

Five burning questions for the Arizona Wildcats entering 2023

The offseason has officially begun for the Arizona Wildcats. A season after finishing 1-11 and last place in the Pac-12, the UA in Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch era went 5-7, knocked off a ranked opponent in 12th-ranked UCLA (and did it on the road in what could’ve been the last game at the Rose Bowl for Arizona), and ended a five-game losing skid to rival Arizona State on Friday in a 38-35 win.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years

It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report

Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Casa Grande woman found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in the desert in Casa Grande on Monday, Nov. 28. According to Casa Grande police, Carol Jones was last seen alive at the Caliche Living Center at 1600 North Peart around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff

One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson firefighters put out house fire near Golf Links, Pantano

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Crews said the home was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is believed to have started at the back of the building and spread to the attic and air conditioning system.
TUCSON, AZ

