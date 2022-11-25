Read full article on original website
Tucson, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Tucson. The Mountain View High School - Marana basketball team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on November 28, 2022, 18:00:00.
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs AST Notebook: Son of former Catalina Foothills, Ohio State lineman QB prospect in Texas
Catalina Foothills, Ohio State alum Joe Brown’s son Ty a QB prospect. Almost three decades after his father Joe Brown played his first varsity games at Catalina Foothills High School as a junior in 1994, Ty Brown is establishing himself as a quarterback prospect after recently completing his junior season at Belton (Texas) High School.
tribunenewsnow.com
Wildcats open with a 66-33 win over the Wildkats
Head Wildcat Coach Eric Miller and his team opened the hoop season last week with four games played at the Boyd Baker Tournament hosted by The Gregory School in Tucson. Coach Miller’s veteran roster currently has seniors Kelten Chairez, Jareon Miller, Nehemiah Balda, Mees Koopman, Tristan Paddock, Bannon Johnston, Bryce Bushman, Zane Johnson, Damarcus Bufford, Blake Palmer and Bridger Fields on the roster. Junior Brent Bush, sophomore Landon Miller, and freshmen Cort Miller and Eli James round out the team.
azdesertswarm.com
Jedd Fisch: Arizona’s roster to have ‘pretty substantial’ turnover ahead of 2023 season
Arizona had 18 players participate in pregame Senior Day activities ahead of the Territorial Cup win over ASU. Fourteen of those Wildcats still have eligibility remaining, including several starters. Until those players decide what to do, whether it be stay with the program or pursue other opportunities, Arizona is in...
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson enters transfer portal
The first departure for the Arizona Wildcats following the 2022 season is running back Drake Anderson, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Anderson, a 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Chandler native, transferred to the UA from Northwestern before the 2021 season. Anderson played in 11 games — starting three of them — for Arizona in 2021 and rushed for 385 yards and one touchdown. Anderson's season-high at the UA was a 92-yard performance in the Wildcats' loss to Washington State in '21.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Desert camping
Gil Jennings submitted this photo and note: “Casa Grande camping after the Cactus Fly-In. My tent and chair in the shade of wing. My old straight tail Cessna 172 would attract many other campers who placed their folding chairs under the wing during the heat of the day. Great memories.”
thevailvoice.com
2022 BT Super Conference Comes to Vail
Over 600 members of Beyond Textbook partners, from 67 partnerships, traveled to Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District from across the United States to attend the 2022 Beyond Textbooks Super Conference. Some flew, some like the partnership from the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, drove six hours to attend the conference.
Eastern Progress
Five burning questions for the Arizona Wildcats entering 2023
The offseason has officially begun for the Arizona Wildcats. A season after finishing 1-11 and last place in the Pac-12, the UA in Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch era went 5-7, knocked off a ranked opponent in 12th-ranked UCLA (and did it on the road in what could’ve been the last game at the Rose Bowl for Arizona), and ended a five-game losing skid to rival Arizona State on Friday in a 38-35 win.
azdesertswarm.com
That was a nice season for Arizona football, but next year must be even better
By any reasonable metric, this season was a success. Arizona went 5-7, with a 3-6 mark in the Pac-12. Three of their wins came against teams that finished with winning records – with one of them over a highly-ranked UCLA – and beat rival Arizona State. Consider the...
Three of Pima County's parks on the Loop vandalized
Pima County said the vandalism will cost $5 thousand and the bathroom parts could take up to a month to come in.
azbigmedia.com
Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years
It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
thevailvoice.com
September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report
Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
KOLD-TV
Missing Casa Grande woman found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in the desert in Casa Grande on Monday, Nov. 28. According to Casa Grande police, Carol Jones was last seen alive at the Caliche Living Center at 1600 North Peart around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
Agua Caliente re-opens to the public
Two months to the day after a lightning strike sent hundreds of the park's signature palm trees up in flames, Pima County says Agua Caliente Park is open again to the public.
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters put out house fire near Golf Links, Pantano
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Crews said the home was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is believed to have started at the back of the building and spread to the attic and air conditioning system.
PACC rescues kitten trapped in storm drain
On November 22, 2022, the Pima Animal Care Center received a call about a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain.
Authorities identify family members killed in rollover crash on Arizona freeway
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from...
MPD needs community's help finding stolen dog
The Marana Police Department and the Town of Marana Animal Control are asking for the community's help in locating a stolen dog.
