Read full article on original website
Related
1230kfjb.com
Man Arrested in Toledo
Tama and Toledo police responded to a call late Wednesday night last week about a man yelling, screaming, and firing a gun near the 500 block of State St. Shortly after the officers arrive, more gunshots are heard and the officers detain 30-year-old Gabriel Allen Alvarez. Beyond the firearm charges, Alvarez also had marijuana, THC vape pen cartridges, ammunition, and a large amount of cash. On Thursday afternoon, a search warrant was executed at a property in the 200 block of North Church Street in Toledo, which resulted in a Department of Human Services report and possible additional criminal charges. Alvarez now faces a litany of criminal charges.
hawkeyecollege.edu
Police Science alumnus named Waterloo police chief
WATERLOO — The city has named its new police chief. Joe Leibold will head the Waterloo Police Department after Mayor Quentin Hart appointed and swore him in at Monday’s City Council meeting. Prior to the swearing-in, the council unanimously approved the appointment with no discussion. Councilor Nia Wilder was absent.
KCCI.com
Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
cbs2iowa.com
Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
KCRG.com
Authorities looking for escapee who didn’t return to facility in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for a man convicted of domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County who didn’t return to the Residential Correctional Facility in Waterloo. 34-year old Cody Tarrance was supposed to return on Saturday. He’s been staying there since November 8th. Tarrance is...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Missing From Work Release
A Waterloo man has failed to report to his area correctional facility. Cody Michael Tarrance, who was convicted of 3rd offense domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Saturday. Tarrance is 34-years old, a white male, 5’9″, and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 8th. Anyone with information on Tarrance’s whereabouts should contact local police.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man arrested for alleged robberies at hotels, Metro Mart
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Falls man has been arrested and faces charges in connection to a series of robberies at hotels on Tuesday morning and one at a convenience store on Sunday. In a press release, police said 24-year-old Giovonni Davis was arrested Tuesday after the two...
KCCI.com
Parents file lawsuit against Hiatt Middle School principal claiming their son was assaulted
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. In the lawsuit, the family alleges that their son was assaulted by Principal Joseph Green. The family claims Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said. Police said there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue. Shortly after 12 a.m. 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot. According […]
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
iheart.com
Ankeny Man Charged With Attempted Murder
(Ankeny, IA) -- An Ankeny man's facing charges in an overnight shooting. Police say 53-year-old Robert "Bobby" Barker is accused of shooting a gun outside the Yankee Clipper bar, at 312 SW Maple around 1:30 a.m. Monday, November 28th. Police say as officers arrived, Barker tried to leave but was stopped and taken into custody. He's charged with Attempted Murder.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls Police looking for robbery suspect
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store and got away with cash. Officers responded to the Metro Mart located at 103 Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the suspect was gone. An employee reported to...
cbs2iowa.com
Truck fire spotted outside West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids
A truck on fire was spotted outside of West Side Transport on 6th street on Cedar Rapids. The fire appears to have started from a trailer explosion. No one appears to be hurt.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a 29-year-old man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/28/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 21 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: ELEVEN EXTRA PATROLS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE FIRE ALARM, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE ACCIDENT, AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
cbs2iowa.com
Arrest made after man allegedly shot at two people
WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police say they captured a man they say opened fire on a car with two people inside at the 200 block of Fereday Court. Officers were called just before Midnight late Friday evening. Investigators say Timothy Chisum threatened two people, saying he would shoot them. He later fired one shot at their car before running away.
KCCI.com
Des Moines considers traffic changes downtown to cut down on speeders
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is considering changing the one-way lanes on Grand Avenue from 5th Street to 15th Street to two-way lanes. The city hopes it will reduce the number of speeders and make pedestrian crosswalks safer. "Two-way traffic tends to let things go...
multifamilybiz.com
BAM Capital Acquires 434-Unit Autumn Ridge Apartment Community Located in Fast Growing Des Moines Submarket of Waukee
DES MOINES, IA - Indianapolis, Indiana-based multifamily syndication company BAM Capital is announced its recent acquisition for the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III: Autumn Ridge. Autumn Ridge is a 434-unit institutional quality, garden-style apartment community that was developed in 2017 and 2019. It is located in Waukee, Iowa,...
Comments / 0