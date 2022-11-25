ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, IA

1230kfjb.com

Man Arrested in Toledo

Tama and Toledo police responded to a call late Wednesday night last week about a man yelling, screaming, and firing a gun near the 500 block of State St. Shortly after the officers arrive, more gunshots are heard and the officers detain 30-year-old Gabriel Allen Alvarez. Beyond the firearm charges, Alvarez also had marijuana, THC vape pen cartridges, ammunition, and a large amount of cash. On Thursday afternoon, a search warrant was executed at a property in the 200 block of North Church Street in Toledo, which resulted in a Department of Human Services report and possible additional criminal charges. Alvarez now faces a litany of criminal charges.
TOLEDO, IA
hawkeyecollege.edu

Police Science alumnus named Waterloo police chief

WATERLOO — The city has named its new police chief. Joe Leibold will head the Waterloo Police Department after Mayor Quentin Hart appointed and swore him in at Monday’s City Council meeting. Prior to the swearing-in, the council unanimously approved the appointment with no discussion. Councilor Nia Wilder was absent.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
1650thefan.com

Waterloo Man Missing From Work Release

A Waterloo man has failed to report to his area correctional facility. Cody Michael Tarrance, who was convicted of 3rd offense domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Saturday. Tarrance is 34-years old, a white male, 5’9″, and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 8th. Anyone with information on Tarrance’s whereabouts should contact local police.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Parents file lawsuit against Hiatt Middle School principal claiming their son was assaulted

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. In the lawsuit, the family alleges that their son was assaulted by Principal Joseph Green. The family claims Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said. Police said there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue. Shortly after 12 a.m. 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot. According […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?

Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Ankeny Man Charged With Attempted Murder

(Ankeny, IA) -- An Ankeny man's facing charges in an overnight shooting. Police say 53-year-old Robert "Bobby" Barker is accused of shooting a gun outside the Yankee Clipper bar, at 312 SW Maple around 1:30 a.m. Monday, November 28th. Police say as officers arrived, Barker tried to leave but was stopped and taken into custody. He's charged with Attempted Murder.
ANKENY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls Police looking for robbery suspect

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store and got away with cash. Officers responded to the Metro Mart located at 103 Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the suspect was gone. An employee reported to...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
weareiowa.com

Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a 29-year-old man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One person injured in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/28/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 21 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: ELEVEN EXTRA PATROLS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE FIRE ALARM, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE ACCIDENT, AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kelo.com

Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Arrest made after man allegedly shot at two people

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police say they captured a man they say opened fire on a car with two people inside at the 200 block of Fereday Court. Officers were called just before Midnight late Friday evening. Investigators say Timothy Chisum threatened two people, saying he would shoot them. He later fired one shot at their car before running away.
WATERLOO, IA
multifamilybiz.com

BAM Capital Acquires 434-Unit Autumn Ridge Apartment Community Located in Fast Growing Des Moines Submarket of Waukee

DES MOINES, IA - Indianapolis, Indiana-based multifamily syndication company BAM Capital is announced its recent acquisition for the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III: Autumn Ridge. Autumn Ridge is a 434-unit institutional quality, garden-style apartment community that was developed in 2017 and 2019. It is located in Waukee, Iowa,...
DES MOINES, IA

