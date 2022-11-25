Read full article on original website
Health Care Sector Update for 11/28/2022: BIIB, CINC, LAB
Health care stocks were mostly lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.6%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was declining 0.5%. In company news, Biogen (BIIB) dropped 3.8% after the medical journal Science reported...
Technology Sector Update for 11/28/2022: AAPL,GTLB,VSAT,TBLA
Technology stocks were ending near this intra-day lows on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sinking 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.8% this afternoon. In company news, Apple (AAPL) was sinking 2.6% amid ongoing anti-lockdown protests outside a Foxconn assembly facility in China and a...
Financial Sector Update for 11/28/2022: INDT,AJG,RELI,BTOG
Financial stocks continued to lose ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 2.9%. Bitcoin was declining 1.9% to...
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 26.46% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 8.12% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc is up 10.38% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and ULTA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks
In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Zevia, up about 6% and shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev up about 2.9% on the day. Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on...
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Should You Buy Medtronic Stock At $80?
Medtronic stock (NYSE: MDT) has declined 5% in a week, while it’s down 7% in a month, underperforming the broader markets with the S&P500 index rising 6% in a month. The recent fall can be attributed to the Q2FY23 results the company reported yesterday, with revenue falling below and earnings above our estimates. After its recent fall, we find MDT stock undervalued, as discussed below.
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diana Shipping, off about 8.1% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 6.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas...
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
UTHR vs. ESALY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Drugs sector have probably already heard of United Therapeutics (UTHR) and Eisai Co. (ESALY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding...
Daily Dividend Report: SJI,BTG,HTLD,ELTK
SJI announced today that its board of directors approved the distribution of the company's regular quarterly dividend at $0.3100 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022. This is SJI's 71st consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.
Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ
In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pinduoduo, up about 14% and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 7.3% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
Bear Market Blues: The Critical Reasons Why fuboTV Stock Is Down 95%
The expenses of sports-centric streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are exceeding revenue with little evidence of improvement. Investors are concerned that the company's business model is unsustainable. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 25, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2022. 10 stocks we like...
Top Research Reports for McDonald's, BlackRock & BP
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including McDonald's Corp. (MCD), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and BP p.l.c. (BP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Dow Analyst Moves: WMT
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walmart is the #11 analyst pick. Walmart Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #135 spot out of 500.
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
Is Citigroup Stock Fairly Priced?
Citigroup’s stock (NYSE: C) has lost 20% YTD, as compared to the 16% decline in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock is currently trading at $48 per share, which is 20% below its fair value of $61 – Trefis’ estimate for Citigroup’s valuation. The bank surpassed the consensus estimates in the third quarter of 2022, with revenues increasing by 6% y-o-y to $18.5 billion. It was driven by a 66% jump in the legacy franchise revenues, which was primarily due to the gain on sale of the Philippines consumer business in Q3 2022 and the loss on sale of the Australia consumer business in the year-ago period. Further, the personal banking & wealth management division posted a 6% growth driven by improvement in net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue. On the flip side, the institutional client group witnessed a 5% y-o-y drop in revenues mainly because of a 64% decrease in investment banking and a 7% decline in sales & trading businesses. In addition to this, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$192 million to $1.37 billion. It led to a 25% y-o-y reduction in net income to $3.5 billion.
DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
DocuSign (DOCU) closed the most recent trading day at $45.79, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
