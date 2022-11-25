Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diana Shipping, off about 8.1% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 6.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 11/28/2022: AAPL,GTLB,VSAT,TBLA
Technology stocks were ending near this intra-day lows on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sinking 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.8% this afternoon. In company news, Apple (AAPL) was sinking 2.6% amid ongoing anti-lockdown protests outside a Foxconn assembly facility in China and a...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 9.59% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.27% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 1.52% year-to-date. Combined, CE and LYB make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
NASDAQ
TC Energy (TRP) Stock Rises 8% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat
Shares of TC Energy TRP have gained 8.1% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Nov 9. The upside is led by both earnings and revenue beats. TRP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share, marginally outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. This outperformance could be attributed to strong segmental results like that of the Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Power and Storage, and the U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines unit, partially offset by a weak Liquids Pipelines unit.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
NASDAQ
NUGO, RFEU: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the NUGO ETF, where 7,430,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.9% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow...
NASDAQ
UVXY, EIPX: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, which added 7,350,000 units, or a 8.7% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
NASDAQ
Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Rises in 7 of Prior 11 Weeks
In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company BKR stated that the U.S. rig count was higher than the prior-week tally. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications. Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy...
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
NASDAQ
UPS Strong on Dividends & Buybacks Despite Cost Challenges
United Parcel Service’s UPS efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks vouch for its solid financial footing. However, high operating costs, mainly due to elevated fuel expenses, are restricting bottom-line growth. Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Delving Deeper. UPS’ strong free cash flow generating...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: BF.B
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Brown-Forman is now the #362 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then...
NASDAQ
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Chico's (CHS) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,080-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Top Research Reports for McDonald's, BlackRock & BP
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including McDonald's Corp. (MCD), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and BP p.l.c. (BP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Factors Making General Mills (GIS) Stock Worth Betting on
General Mills, Inc. GIS appears in great shape. The manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods continues benefiting from its Accelerate strategy. Strength in the Pet segment is also a constant upside. These uptrends were visible in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein the top and bottom lines increased...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: SJI,BTG,HTLD,ELTK
SJI announced today that its board of directors approved the distribution of the company's regular quarterly dividend at $0.3100 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022. This is SJI's 71st consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN
The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 183,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of XTN were down about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines...
Comments / 0