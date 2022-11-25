Read full article on original website
Community Assists Local Families for Thanksgiving
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Hundreds of Valley residents’ Thanksgiving holiday was given an extra helping of food and good cheer thanks to the generosity of their fellow citizens. For many of the less than fortunate individuals and families, the kindness they received had taken the form of a donated turkey or ham, a warm meal, financial assistance or gift items.
Brawley Christian Women's Club invites you to December's luncheon and bazaar
Our Guest Speaker David Hughes of Yucaipa, CA will bring to us a presentation on: "Travels the World and Finds the Gift of Life in Unexpected Places." This month's special feature is our Christmas Bazaar. Reservations and Cancellations are a MUST, and to make a reservation or cancellation, please call...
El Centro Movie Night returns after hiatus
EL CENTRO — Residents surrounding the city’s Plank Park brought their folding chairs and blankets to watch a popular movie the evening of Tuesday, November 22 at the park. The Parks and Recreation Department featured “Minions: The Rise of Gru” during the Movie Night Under the Stars community event. The open air movie was offered free to the public.
Consuelo Q. Montoya
May 4, 1951 - Oct. 23, 2022. Consuelo Q. Montoya, 71, of El Centro, CA, was born on May 4, 1951, in Belen, Guadalajara, Jalisco, MX, and passed away in El Centro, CA, on October 23, 2022. Consuelo married her husband, Epigmenio I. Montoya, at Our Lady of Guadalupe on...
Josefina Yepez Cancer Walk-A-Thon takes place in Somerton
The “Caminta,” Spanish for Walk-A-Thon, was in Somerton Saturday. The post Josefina Yepez Cancer Walk-A-Thon takes place in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell
Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
Black Friday shopping at the border
Hundreds of Mexicali residents took advantage of the Black Friday specials in Calexico. The post Black Friday shopping at the border appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
El Centro, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Kerman High School soccer team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 28, 2022, 15:00:00.
Cool and sunny weekend ahead
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Now that Thanksgiving has come to an end, we have plenty more holidays just around the corner. Looking to the weekend, temperatures will stay near average with weather conditions staying calm, dry, and clear. Starting early next week, we will have a gradual cooling trend...
Johnny Cardenaz
Feb. 22, 1963 - Aug. 27, 2022. Johnny Cardenaz, 59, of El Centro passed away on August 27, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1963 in El Centro. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Susan Cardenaz; sister, Anna Zazueta; and nephew, Steven Cardenaz. Johnny is survived by his sister and brother- in-law, Angie and Bruce Henry; nephew, Marco Zazueta and niece, Katrina Zazueta and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Johnny loved spending time with family and friends.
Memorial Concert Planned for Beloved Musician
EL CENTRO — Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of the beloved local singer and guitarist Ruben Hernandez, who died in a tragic tour bus accident along with three other musicians on Friday, Nov. 18. News of his passing quickly spread on social media within hours after...
YPD Thanksgiving DUI detail statistics
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous periods of the year to be driving. The post YPD Thanksgiving DUI detail statistics appeared first on KYMA.
Fatal crash on 32nd street in Yuma
One person died in a car accident this afternoon in Yuma. The post Fatal crash on 32nd street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Family Spat Ends With 1 Dead, 2 Hurt, 1 Jailed On Murder Charges
Indio murder suspect Anthony William Piña-German, November 27th 2022 Photo from Indio Police Dept. A family disturbance at a home on Via Venecia in Indio turned ugly Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday evening November 26th just before 7 o’clock, Indio Police found 3 Hispanic men suffering from stab wounds, and rushed...
25-Year-Old Jose Echevaria Cordova Killed In A Fatal Crash In Yuma City (Yuma City, AZ)
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Yuma City. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
Drug seizures at San Diego, Imperial County ports of entry decreased
This week's statistics accounted for drugs seized through Sept. 30 at the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, Tecate, Calexico, Andrade, and the San Diego air and seaports of entry.
Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death
Per a press release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), three vehicles crashed simultaneously, resulting in one driver's death. The post Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Office Of Governor Doug Ducey To Hold Judicial Interviews For The Yuma County Superior Court
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced that members of his office will conduct on-site interviews for candidates who have applied for a judicial vacancy on the Superior Court in Yuma County. Judicial interviews will take place Tuesday, December 6 at the Yuma County Courthouse, 250 W. 2nd St....
26-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Imperial County (Imperial County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Imperial County. Authorities confirmed that a 26-year-old man died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
Elderly man dead from car crash in Yuma
YUMA - Yuma Police say a 72-year-old man was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart, traveling east on 32nd Street. For unknown reasons, he went onto the bike lane and collided with a traffic light post located at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue 3E. The incident happened on Tuesday,...
