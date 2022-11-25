ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

calexicochronicle.com

Community Assists Local Families for Thanksgiving

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Hundreds of Valley residents’ Thanksgiving holiday was given an extra helping of food and good cheer thanks to the generosity of their fellow citizens. For many of the less than fortunate individuals and families, the kindness they received had taken the form of a donated turkey or ham, a warm meal, financial assistance or gift items.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Brawley Christian Women's Club invites you to December's luncheon and bazaar

Our Guest Speaker David Hughes of Yucaipa, CA will bring to us a presentation on: "Travels the World and Finds the Gift of Life in Unexpected Places." This month's special feature is our Christmas Bazaar. Reservations and Cancellations are a MUST, and to make a reservation or cancellation, please call...
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

El Centro Movie Night returns after hiatus

EL CENTRO — Residents surrounding the city’s Plank Park brought their folding chairs and blankets to watch a popular movie the evening of Tuesday, November 22 at the park. The Parks and Recreation Department featured “Minions: The Rise of Gru” during the Movie Night Under the Stars community event. The open air movie was offered free to the public.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Consuelo Q. Montoya

May 4, 1951 - Oct. 23, 2022. Consuelo Q. Montoya, 71, of El Centro, CA, was born on May 4, 1951, in Belen, Guadalajara, Jalisco, MX, and passed away in El Centro, CA, on October 23, 2022. Consuelo married her husband, Epigmenio I. Montoya, at Our Lady of Guadalupe on...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
High School Soccer PRO

El Centro, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Kerman High School soccer team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 28, 2022, 15:00:00.
KERMAN, CA
kyma.com

Cool and sunny weekend ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Now that Thanksgiving has come to an end, we have plenty more holidays just around the corner. Looking to the weekend, temperatures will stay near average with weather conditions staying calm, dry, and clear. Starting early next week, we will have a gradual cooling trend...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Johnny Cardenaz

Feb. 22, 1963 - Aug. 27, 2022. Johnny Cardenaz, 59, of El Centro passed away on August 27, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1963 in El Centro. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Susan Cardenaz; sister, Anna Zazueta; and nephew, Steven Cardenaz. Johnny is survived by his sister and brother- in-law, Angie and Bruce Henry; nephew, Marco Zazueta and niece, Katrina Zazueta and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Johnny loved spending time with family and friends.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Memorial Concert Planned for Beloved Musician

EL CENTRO — Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of the beloved local singer and guitarist Ruben Hernandez, who died in a tragic tour bus accident along with three other musicians on Friday, Nov. 18. News of his passing quickly spread on social media within hours after...
EL CENTRO, CA
knewsradio.com

Family Spat Ends With 1 Dead, 2 Hurt, 1 Jailed On Murder Charges

Indio murder suspect Anthony William Piña-German, November 27th 2022 Photo from Indio Police Dept. A family disturbance at a home on Via Venecia in Indio turned ugly Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday evening November 26th just before 7 o’clock, Indio Police found 3 Hispanic men suffering from stab wounds, and rushed...
INDIO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Elderly man dead from car crash in Yuma

YUMA - Yuma Police say a 72-year-old man was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart, traveling east on 32nd Street. For unknown reasons, he went onto the bike lane and collided with a traffic light post located at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue 3E. The incident happened on Tuesday,...
YUMA, AZ

