Peebles, OH

Gary “Louie” Joe Hawkins

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiSgj_0jNod8ZH00 Gary “Louie” Joe Hawkins, 64 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio. Gary was born August 26, 1958 in West Union, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Evelyn (Butler) Hawkins. Gary enjoyed his work as a farmer. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Hawkins. He is survived by his brother, Ronnie (Shirley) Hawkins of Florida; and his sisters, Clarine (Tim) Colliver of Hillsboro, Charlotte (Nick) DeAtley of West Union and Bettie (Rick) Johnson of Peebles; as well as several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

