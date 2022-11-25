Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
floridagators.com
Florida Adds John Hulvey to Coaching Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving added John Hulvey to the coaching staff, head coach Anthony Nesty announced. Hulvey will join the team as a volunteer assistant. A 2006 graduate from the University of Florida, Hulvey is in his 15th year coaching, serving stints as...
Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson discuss staying or leaving Florida State
Should they stay or should they go?
UH wide receiver caught on camera slapping Tulsa player after Cougars 30-37 loss on Saturday
The redshirted freshman walked up to the defensive back, who was talking with another UH player before it happened.
Kirk Herbstreit recognizes Florida State, Jordan Travis following win over the Gators
More national attention after the Seminoles concluded the regular season with a win over their bitter rival.
Gators CB Avery Helm to Enter Transfer Portal
Former Gators starting cornerback Avery Helm will enter the transfer portal after three seasons at Florida.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Punches thrown during sideline melee between UCF, USF at the 'War on I-4'
Punches were thrown during the Central Florida and South Florida game, commonly known as the “War on I-4,” as it appeared to be sparked by a late hit on a quarterback. To try and keep emotions in check, the referee in the game described it as an “usual situation,” and gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
WVNews
Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice
Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
ABC Action News
Trial challenging DeSantis's ouster of Hillsborough state attorney starts Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge will soon determine if Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he removed a Florida prosecutor in August. Ousted Hillsborough state attorney Andrew Warren’s trial challenging his suspension begins in Tallahassee on Tuesday. The gavel drops in Florida Northern District Court at...
10NEWS
Polk prosecutors drop drug charges against Lakeland man in case highlighted by 10 Tampa Bay
LAKELAND, Fla. — Prosecutors in Polk County have dropped drug charges against a Lakeland man who questioned the honesty of the police officers who arrested him. “I just want a sense of peace, honestly," 32-year-old Joshua Chatmon said. Chatmon says he’s relieved the charges against him have been dropped...
tampamagazines.com
Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa
Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
Woman Dies After Jumping From I-4 Overpass In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – A 50-year-old woman has died after jumping from an I-4 overpass in Tampa, according to police. According to investigators, Tampa Police officers responded to 50th Street and Interstate 4 just after 4:00 pm on Monday, in reference to an adult female
Military math falls short for disabled Tampa veteran
A Tampa veteran is fighting with the Dept. of Veterans Affairs to restore his rank and waiting for his disability status to update so he can access the benefits and care he needs.
businessobserverfl.com
Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet
In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
tampamagazines.com
The Edition Hotel — Tampa’s First 5-Star Experience
Walk into the Tampa Edition and escape into a dream world of luxury and quality where everything is executed to the nines. The Big Guava just got a big upgrade, ushering in the Bay area’s first five-star hotel and residences in September. The collaborative concept from Ian Schrager and...
The Daily South
This Tiny Florida Town Has Some Of The Best Greek Food In The U.S.
Sponges first brought Greeks and their culture to Tarpon Springs, Florida. The deep-sea diving suits they wore allowed them to harvest deeper and further from shore. Greeks quickly took over the industry and in short order after arriving in 1905, also became the majority population in the small town on the Gulf of Mexico just north of St. Petersburg.
westorlandonews.com
Two Murder Suspects from Virgin Islands Arrested in Lakeland
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two murder suspects from the Virgin Islands earlier this month in Lakeland. Deputies, who were supported by K-9 and Drone units, responded to a residence in Lakeland and quickly arrested the suspects, 30-year old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend 28-year old N’zinger Williams. Both suspects were taken to the PCSO Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked-in and will await extradition to the Virgin Islands.
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
