Houston, TX

floridagators.com

Florida Adds John Hulvey to Coaching Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving added John Hulvey to the coaching staff, head coach Anthony Nesty announced. Hulvey will join the team as a volunteer assistant. A 2006 graduate from the University of Florida, Hulvey is in his 15th year coaching, serving stints as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Punches thrown during sideline melee between UCF, USF at the 'War on I-4'

Punches were thrown during the Central Florida and South Florida game, commonly known as the “War on I-4,” as it appeared to be sparked by a late hit on a quarterback. To try and keep emotions in check, the referee in the game described it as an “usual situation,” and gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
ORLANDO, FL
WVNews

Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice

Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
tampamagazines.com

Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa

Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet

In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
PLANT CITY, FL
tampamagazines.com

The Edition Hotel — Tampa’s First 5-Star Experience

Walk into the Tampa Edition and escape into a dream world of luxury and quality where everything is executed to the nines. The Big Guava just got a big upgrade, ushering in the Bay area’s first five-star hotel and residences in September. The collaborative concept from Ian Schrager and...
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

This Tiny Florida Town Has Some Of The Best Greek Food In The U.S.

Sponges first brought Greeks and their culture to Tarpon Springs, Florida. The deep-sea diving suits they wore allowed them to harvest deeper and further from shore. Greeks quickly took over the industry and in short order after arriving in 1905, also became the majority population in the small town on the Gulf of Mexico just north of St. Petersburg.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
westorlandonews.com

Two Murder Suspects from Virgin Islands Arrested in Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two murder suspects from the Virgin Islands earlier this month in Lakeland. Deputies, who were supported by K-9 and Drone units, responded to a residence in Lakeland and quickly arrested the suspects, 30-year old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend 28-year old N’zinger Williams. Both suspects were taken to the PCSO Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked-in and will await extradition to the Virgin Islands.
LAKELAND, FL
wesleychapelcommunity.com

Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours

WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
TAMPA, FL

